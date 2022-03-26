Get the collection that’s also a lottery ticket for a year at the LOTTO MAX Dream Drop pop-up

In 2022, the unthinkable seems possible. Who knew that Canada's biggest lottery agency would be coming out with their own clothing collection?

LOTTO MAX Dream Drop is a limited edition line created out of a partnership between LOTTO MAX and Mr. Saturday, a designer from Ontario.

Toronto-based designer Joey Gollish, known as Mr. Saturday, brings a feeling of nightlife and party subculture to this line. Some of his designs have been featured in outlets like Vogue, Hypebeast, and GQ.

A mix of loungewear including hoodies, sweatpants, and baggy tees, all have redeemable codes that gets you free lottery tickets for an entire year*.

Each item in the 400-piece collection has a code that you can redeem on OLG's website for a $260.00 Lottery Bonus credited to your Player Account. This is equal to you buying 1 LOTTO MAX ticket per week for a year!

Now you can look like a million dollars, and maybe win it too!

But aside from the money, you'll also be donating to a concrete cause when you purchase a piece from the LOTTO MAX Dream Drop collection.

OLG is donating 100%of the profits from the sale of this collection to BLACK HXOUSE, a non-profit organization working to bring diversity across a multitude of industry sectors.

BLACK HXOUSE provides tools, mentorship, resources and network opportunities to BIPOC individuals helping to advance their skills in their chosen career paths.

LOTTO MAX Dream Drop is set to drop on LOTTOMAXDreamDrop.com on March 28, 2022.

You can get a special sneak peak of the LOTTO MAX Dream Drop line at a pop-up shop being hosted by LOTTO MAX and Mr. Saturday all weekend at 146 Ossington Ave. from March 25 to 27.

Sign up for the email list on Dream Drop's website to get more details on location and times.