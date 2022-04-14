A huge new immersive family entertainment centre has opened just outside of Toronto

A brand-new interactive entertainment venue just opened up outside of Toronto, giving people of all ages a chance to test out their gaming skills.

GYGO! (Get Your Game On) is a permanent venue that has replaced the old Playdium Park complex at Square One in Mississauga. This 26,000 square foot site will feature multi-play areas with a phased rollout of an oversized ropes course, next level mini golf, go carts and more, over the coming months.

Each attraction is meant to be high tempo with a focus on active play, in a friendly yet competitive environment for families, young adults, and sport enthusiasts.

The first live attraction to launch at GYGO! is the NERF Challenge, inspired by one of Hasbro’s most iconic and innovative franchises. Guests can participate in a series of adrenaline-pumping activities that will test a player’s agility, skill and concentration.

Wear some comfortable clothing and running shoes before participating in the NERF Challenge, which features activations like Strange Cargo, a custom-themed NERF blaster battle arena for team play; a free throw competition named the NERF Hoop Doubleshot; Tryathlon, a ninja-style obstacle course designed to put athletic ability to the test; or go for the goal in the human-sized Colossal Foosball.

The NERF Challenge is open Wednesday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission is free, however you'll need a pre-loaded wrist band, available for purchase on-site, in order to participate.

Choose from four different packages depending on how long you plan to stay and play. The Elite stands at 250 credits, the Mega at 500 credits, the Rival at 1000 credits, and the Ultra will get you unlimited credits to play over the course of one day.

You can check out all the fun at GYGO! located at 99 Rathburn Road West, Mississauga. Visit gygofun.com for more information.