Youth Employment Centre can help you find a job in Toronto for free

Youth Employment Centre provides free employment services to help people in Toronto find jobs.

As the leader in youth employment, job counselling and training in Canada, YES provides one-on-one support with a career counsellor, job search assistance, active job leads, and resume and interview help to make the process of finding a job easier.

You will also gain access to hiring events and online courses and workshops to improve your networking connections and marketable skills, to give you the best chances of building work experience.

The Youth Employment Centre at 1610 Bloor Street West helps with free services including internet access, computers, phones and faxes, even arranging free transportation and clothes for interviews, and obtaining certifications such as smart serves or cannabis licences.

If you need assistance, contact the employment centre and a career counsellor will reach out to you. To qualify for the services you must be currently unemployed and looking for employment, out of school and living in Toronto or the GTA.

To contact the Youth Employment Centre at 1610 Bloor Street West, either call (416) 535-8448 or send an email to yes1610@yes.on.ca. To apply online, fill out the application form.

YES has been helping job seekers find employment in Canada since 1968 and has assisted millions of individuals in securing work over the past fifty years.