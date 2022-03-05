Here are 5 tips for Toronto students cramming this exam season

It's the time of year most students dread — exam season — but there are a handful of ways to get energized and focused in Toronto.

Let's face it, students have had a tough couple of years, and may be feeling overwhelmed and stressed this exam season. It’s been a brutal winter, but if you can just get through exams, spring is on the horizon.

Here are five tips to help get through exams:

Take a walk around High Park

A breath of fresh air can help you refocus and relax. One of the oldest and largest parks located in the city, this 400-acre property has nature trails, picnic areas and a small zoo. You could bring your books, grab a bench and soak up the spring sun while studying.

Grab some fuel from a Toronto bakery

All that studying and walking might make you hungry. Fuel up with some sweet snacks. Bloor West Village has a ton of bakeries — check out Janchenko Bakery, Hot Oven or the new Cinnaholic.

Hit the gym and break a sweat

Exercise boosts focus and concentration after just 20-minutes of physical activity. Making time for a quick workout is a surefire way to maintain your energy levels, improve overall health and optimize memory functions.

Switch up the routine and try a class at Orangetheory, Miles Nadal JCC, or Mattamy Athletics Centre. If you're too strapped for time, lace up and raise your heart rate at your nearest greenspace.

Hang out at a Toronto Library

A change of scenery might help. Those looking for a quiet place to study could head over to the Toronto Reference Library. This massive, five-storey library has three large quiet study rooms and 15 study pods. There are also several other quiet spots around the city to get some real studying done.

Whatever students choose, there are tons of options for de-stressing and getting through this exam time. Happy studying!