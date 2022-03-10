This $12.5M luxury Toronto penthouse comes with a spectacular glass wine room

Situated in one of Yorkville's most exclusive residential properties, 36 Hazelton Avenue is a boutique building with only 20 residences and has a timeless feel to its presence.

This stunning and meticulously designed 3,955 square-foot residence, suite 5B, is for sale for $12.5 million. It comes with high-quality luxury finishes including a temperature-controlled glass wine enclosure with a 280-bottle capacity, spa-like ensuite bathroom and stunning Yorkville views, according to the Jordan Grosman Group, Toronto luxury real estate experts.

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom penthouse features bespoke design and decoration from BCMR Group Ltd. The custom layout and numerous one-of-a-kind details will take your breath away.

Some of the luxury features include smoked European oak herringbone wood flooring throughout the kitchen, walnut-faced interior doors, solid walnut trim throughout, and an automated Hunter Douglas blind system and custom linen drapery system.

At the heart of the residence is a lavish kitchen, which boasts top-of-the-line appliances from Miele, including a double oven, two dishwashers, walnut-paneled fridge/freezer and a Miele tall wine fridge.

This kitchen also has a butler's pantry which houses a third sink and an additional fridge. Further, there’s a separate balcony (one of four outdoor spaces) overlooking historic Yorkville.

Step into the grand dining space featuring a triple-tiered coffered ceiling highlighting an original Lindsay Adelman Chandelier. This dining area also is paired with the adjacent custom glass wine room.

The sliding wall feature was hand-painted by four artisans, on-site. The space privatizes the kitchen from the dining room. The dining area also has a separate outdoor terrace.

From morning to night, enjoy the ample natural light and spectacular panoramic views through floor-to-ceiling windows. The combined living/family rooms separated by an incredible feature fireplace provides a variety of cozy spots to relax and unwind, according to broker Dorian Rodrigues.

The large primary bedroom defines luxury and features an ensuite bathroom that is the epitome of decadence with spa retreat-like amenities including a frameless steam shower with two steam heads, a freestanding soaker tub, private water closet room, in-floor radiant heating, makeup vanity, elegant fixtures and spacious his and her washing stations.

Holbrook & Associates Landscape Architects designed all four terraces and balconies and they come with an automated water feed for all outdoor plantings and exterior lighting amongst all outdoor landscaping.

This penthouse also comes with five parking spaces and is steps away from Toronto’s finest shops, five-star restaurants and nightlife.

At 36 Hazelton Avenue, Suite 5B, there is not a single detail overlooked. Find out more through Jordan Grosman or Dorian Rodrigues.