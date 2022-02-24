This is the science behind rare edibles created by a Toronto-based cannabis company

A Toronto-based cannabis company is infusing their edibles with something different, that isn't just THC.

A lesser-known cannabinoid called CBG is used in SPINACH FEELZ, a line of products including edibles, introduced under the Spinach brand.

Cannabinoids are chemical compounds that are naturally produced inside the cannabis plant, the most well-known one being THC.

CBG, known to cultivators as cannabigerol, is considered a rare version of these chemical compounds.

When a cannabis plant is grown, all of the molecules inside the plant start out in a chemical form called CBG, which then acts as the forerunner of creation for other cannabinoids like THC and CBD.

As the plant moves into its mature stages, only about one per cent of CBG compounds are left, with THC dominating the rest.

When combined with THC, which on its own can sometimes produce an overpowering feeling, CBG is believed to help produce a more balanced, happy and relaxed high.

CBG is being sought after for its distinctive effects. In general, rare cannabinoids like CBG offer consumers a distinctive and dialed-in experience.

