This ultra-fast Toronto delivery service basically invented teleportation

Teleportation may be something that only exists in the movies, although a new Toronto delivery service is making it seem all too real.

Ninja Delivery will get groceries to your front door in less time than it takes to put on your jacket and leave your condo.

Coming home after a long day of work, the last thing I feel like doing is thinking about what's for dinner.

Most mainstream apps will take close to an hour to get any food in front of me and the price usually doubles thanks to the service and delivery fees… This is where Ninja comes in to save the day, any and all orders take about 1o minutes to get to you, with most of their reviews saying it took only eight! The delivery is also free with orders of more than $10.

A case of eggs, a few Clif bars, and some instant noodles later, I still haven’t chosen my Netflix option for the night, when my order arrived only in a few minutes.

Even if you finish up work closer to your bed time, Ninja has got your back with service up until 2 a.m.. every night.

It felt great to know my order was supporting local too. Most of the products on Ninja's website belong to homegrown Toronto businesses, like Bunner's and General Assembly Pizza.

Also, they are running huge promotions right now for Super Bowl and Valentine's.

Spend $50 on all your game time favourites like chips, sodas, and frozen food such as wings and burgers and you'll get $20 off with the code SUPERBOWL.

Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day or not, feel free to take advantage of Ninja's deals for the holiday anyway.

Spend $20 on ice cream, chips and nuggets to get $10 off your order with the code SINGLEBYCHOICE.

If you want to enjoy with someone special, they've also got a 16 piece Ferrero Rocher Heart Box, a single wrapped rose and a V-day card.

Besides, Ninja has already been participating in some fun pop culture moments that you can tag along with and steal some deals when you order with them.

Like the time they offered up promotions on hot sauce and condoms when Drake's fiasco happened.

Keep an eye out for more savings and trailblazing delivery times from Ninja. The company plans to expand further into Toronto from their current service options in the downtown core and Queen West.