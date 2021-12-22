Sponsored
Breanna Xavier-Carter
Posted 5 hours ago
coca cola coliseum

Historic Toronto venue where Jimi Hendrix and The Doors played turns 100 years old

Breanna Xavier-Carter
Posted 5 hours ago
A historic Toronto venue is going all out to celebrate turning 100 years old, honouring their century-long contribution to the city. 

Coca-Cola Coliseum turned 100 on Dec. 16. They've hosted an array of shows and events since the building was constructed in 1921. 

It started off as a 6,200-seat venue, originally built to house the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair.  In 2003, renovations expanded the coliseum to hold a capacity of 8,300 people. 

coca cola coliseumThe coliseum has seen its fair share of history, operating as the Royal Canadian Air Force training base during World War II and holding iconic concerts in its modern era.

Over the decades, there have been some notable performances at the coliseum including Jimi Hendrix, The Who and The Doors. 

coca cola coliseum"As an organization committed to delivering world-class venues, MLSE is proud to celebrate 100 years of this iconic building in our city's heritage," says Nick Eaves, Chief Venues & Operations Officer, MLSE.

The venue has also been home to well-known Toronto events and teams, like the Canadian National Exhibition and the Toronto Marlies

"As we look back on the centennial, we are honoured to have played our part in history and united fans together for some of Toronto's most unforgettable events, games and moments," said Eaves. 

coca cola coliseumIn 2022, the coliseum has organized a series of ways to celebrate the venue turning 100 years old. 

The building will be getting a historic plaque that'll be refurbished from the day it opened in 1921. 

If you're a hockey lover, you can catch special in-game presentations and programming at Marlies games that celebrate the team's home base. 

coca cola coliseumCoca-Cola will be donating its suite in the venue to various community groups so they can watch Marlies home games in 2022. 

Keep an eye out on social media, as Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment will be producing a 12-part series so you can learn more about the coliseum's history and contributions. 

coca cola coliseumYou can find all the details for upcoming celebrations and the venue's event calendar at Coca-ColaColiseum.com

