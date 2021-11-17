There's an interactive lights festival through a pioneer village north of Toronto

There's no shortage of light festivals in and around Toronto right now but one just north of the city might eclipse them all.

Eclipse Walk with Light just opened in Muskoka and it features a nighttime walk through a pioneer village with over 20,000 interactive lights.

It also comes with unique and artistic sounds along the way making it much more than just a scattering of twinkling lights. The sounds are inspired by time, nature and the seasons.

The whole adventure takes place at the Muskoka Heritage place in Huntsville, Muskoka, about a two hour drive north of Toronto.

If you're planning to go you can purchase tickets online in advance. They're only $5 for adults and free for anyone 12 and under. If you're staying the night at a nearby hotel you can get in for free with a hotel voucher.

The event has already started and runs through May, 2022.