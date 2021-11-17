Sponsored
Staff
Posted 12 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
eclipse walk with light

There's an interactive lights festival through a pioneer village north of Toronto

Sponsored
Staff
Posted 12 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

There's no shortage of light festivals in and around Toronto right now but one just north of the city might eclipse them all.

Eclipse Walk with Light just opened in Muskoka and it features a nighttime walk through a pioneer village with over 20,000 interactive lights.

eclipse walk with lightIt also comes with unique and artistic sounds along the way making it much more than just a scattering of twinkling lights. The sounds are inspired by time, nature and the seasons.

eclipse walk with lightThe whole adventure takes place at the Muskoka Heritage place in Huntsville, Muskoka, about a two hour drive north of Toronto. 

eclipse walk with lightIf you're planning to go you can purchase tickets online in advance. They're only $5 for adults and free for anyone 12 and under. If you're staying the night at a nearby hotel you can get in for free with a hotel voucher.

eclipse walk with lightThe event has already started and runs through May, 2022.

Lead photo by

Eclipse Walk with Light

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sponsored

There's an interactive lights festival through a pioneer village north of Toronto