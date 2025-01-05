Swanky Toronto penthouse listed for $2.2 million offers panoramic views of the city

If your dream is to live in the heart of downtown Toronto, odds are you'll have to compromise space for convenience when searching for your home, but this two-storey townhouse that was just listed for sale offers the best of both worlds.

Located at 38 Widmer Street, this luxurious penthouse is just a quick walk away from local attractions like the Princess of Wales Theatre, Scotiabank Theatre, TIFF Lightbox, shops on Queen Street West, and top-rated restaurants like PAI and Alo.

The penthouse, which offers panoramic views of the city, features two spacious bedrooms and three washrooms.

Perhaps its greatest selling feature is its three large balconies, which offer views of the CN Tower, the city's towering skyscrapers, and Lake Ontario.

All of the penthouse's balconies are equipped with composite wood decking and ceiling heaters to extend entertaining all the way into the colder months.

The apartment's eye-popping $2.2 million price tag comes with several modern fixtures, including high-end tile work, premium Miele appliances, and high ceilings.

As if that wasn't enough, the penthouse also boasts heated floors throughout the entire space.

The building itself also features a slew of attractive amenities, including full EV charging parking, indoor and outdoor pools, and a hot tub.

Other amenities include a theatre for movie nights, a gym, a yoga room, conference rooms, smart panel lockers, refrigerated parcel storage, communal areas, and even a golf simulator.

While the price tag for this unit might seem steep, it's worth noting that other swanky two-level penthouses in Toronto have been known to sell for as much as eight figures.

Ph5103-38 Widmer St. is currently listed for $2.2 million.