Luxury Ontario home listed for over $4 million comes with five-star resort amenities

This recently listed Ontario home comes with a slew of amenities you'd expect to find at a luxury five-star resort — and its hefty $4.2 million price tag is reflective of that.

Situated in Mississauga's prestigious Lorne Park neighbourhood, the custom home is just a quick drive away from major shopping centres, the QEW, and all the cozy shops in Port Credit.

Located at 1282 Catchacoma Court, the 7,300-square-foot home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Inside the foyer, you'll notice lots of exposed brick detailing, as well as a sleek glass railing on the second storey.

The family room is both spacious and cozy, with a fireplace and expansive patio doors that provide views of the property's serene surroundings.

You'll find lots of rich brick walls around the home, including in the kitchen, which also boasts a massive island, lots of cabinetry, as well as a snug breakfast nook.

The owner's suite features soaring ceilings, exposed beams and bricks, a luxury boutique-inspired walk-in closet, and a spa-style ensuite.

The primary bathroom blends both modern and rustic elements, with its marble glass shower and freestanding soaker tub against the brick backdrop.

Downstairs is where you'll find the home's second living area and exciting amenities.

The full bar features plenty of shelf space for liquors and spirits as well as a cigar sitting area.

If spirits aren't your thing, there's also a climate-controlled wine cellar with endless storage space.

The home's greatest selling feature is perhaps is massive indoor pool, which is accompanied by a personal gym and sauna.

The property's outdoor space features a massive private deck with glass railings and an outdoor kitchen to entertain guests through the warmer months.

All of the home's amenities don't come cheap — 1282 Catchacoma Court is currently listed for a mind-boggling $4,195,000.