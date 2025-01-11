Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
1282 catchacoma court mississauga

Luxury Ontario home listed for over $4 million comes with five-star resort amenities

Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

This recently listed Ontario home comes with a slew of amenities you'd expect to find at a luxury five-star resort — and its hefty $4.2 million price tag is reflective of that. 

Situated in Mississauga's prestigious Lorne Park neighbourhood, the custom home is just a quick drive away from major shopping centres, the QEW, and all the cozy shops in Port Credit. 

Located at 1282 Catchacoma Court, the 7,300-square-foot home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. 

1282 catchacoma court mississaugaInside the foyer, you'll notice lots of exposed brick detailing, as well as a sleek glass railing on the second storey. 

1282 catchacoma court mississaugaThe family room is both spacious and cozy, with a fireplace and expansive patio doors that provide views of the property's serene surroundings. 

1282 catchacoma court mississaugaYou'll find lots of rich brick walls around the home, including in the kitchen, which also boasts a massive island, lots of cabinetry, as well as a snug breakfast nook. 

1282 catchacoma court mississaugaThe owner's suite features soaring ceilings, exposed beams and bricks, a luxury boutique-inspired walk-in closet, and a spa-style ensuite. 

1282 catchacoma court mississaugaThe primary bathroom blends both modern and rustic elements, with its marble glass shower and freestanding soaker tub against the brick backdrop. 

1282 catchacoma court mississaugaDownstairs is where you'll find the home's second living area and exciting amenities. 

1282 catchacoma court mississaugaThe full bar features plenty of shelf space for liquors and spirits as well as a cigar sitting area. 

1282 catchacoma court mississaugaIf spirits aren't your thing, there's also a climate-controlled wine cellar with endless storage space. 

1282 catchacoma court mississaugaThe home's greatest selling feature is perhaps is massive indoor pool, which is accompanied by a personal gym and sauna. 

1282 catchacoma court mississaugaThe property's outdoor space features a massive private deck with glass railings and an outdoor kitchen to entertain guests through the warmer months. 

All of the home's amenities don't come cheap — 1282 Catchacoma Court is currently listed for a mind-boggling $4,195,000.

Lead photo by

Showcase Realty Mississauga Inc., Brokerage
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto's long-awaited Frank Gehry-designed skyscraper megaproject is finally rising

Luxury Ontario home listed for over $4 million comes with five-star resort amenities

Huge abandoned Toronto power plant to be transformed into exciting new destination

Here are the tax incentives Canadian homeowners can take advantage of in 2025

New rules stop one of Toronto's coolest neighbourhoods from being turned to condos

Enormous concrete base takes shape for Toronto's next 85-storey megatower

Homes are still selling for far under asking price in the vast majority of the Toronto area

Here's how Toronto's skyline could look in the decades to come