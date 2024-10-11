Toronto rental unit's locked thermostat sparks debate about landlord rules

Landlord and tenant disputes are unfortunately all too common in Toronto, but one common point of contention between the two parties always reaches an all-time high during this time of year, as temperatures quickly decrease and vital services like heat become crucial.

In a thread posted to Reddit this week, one tenant in Toronto shared a photo of a locked thermostat in their rental unit, which quickly sparked debates about how landlords can legally control temperatures in their properties.

"Is this allowed?" the tenant asked, writing that they managed to "bump" up the temperature to 20.5 degrees C, but had to jam their hand through the locked box.

The thread has already amassed over 500 upvotes and 400 comments, with varying opinions about how landlords can legally regulate temperatures in their rental units.

"The plastic cover is [allowed], the temperature isn't. There are rules about how warm it has to be at different times of year, and from memory, it's 21 degrees for Toronto during the winter," one user wrote.

"The case is indeed permitted," another person agreed, while another noted that, "It is not permitted to lock it to less than 21 degrees though, obviously."

According to the City's website, all landlords are responsible for providing heat to a minimum air temperature of 21 degrees C from Sept. 15 to June 1. However, the City notes that there are periods during this stretch when the weather can be a bit warmer, which can cause the temperature indoors to be above 21 degrees C.

"If the weather outside means that the building is 21 degrees Celsius without heat, property owners and landlords can turn the heat down or off," the City's website reads.

On the other hand, if a building has air conditioning, the Property Standards Bylaw requires that the landlord turns it on between June 2 and Sept. 14.

If a tenant contacts their landlord about inadequate or no heat, the latter must respond to the request within 24 hours, keep copies of all responses in relation to the request, as well as track and keep these requests as part of their record-keeping obligations.

Landlords cannot withhold the supply of any vital service, including heat, even if the tenant's rent is overdue or if the tenant has damaged the property.

Tenants can contact 311 to submit complaints about low or no heat, and bylaw enforcement officers can subsequently investigate, educate, or take enforcement actions.

"The goal is to resolve issues and ensure that landlords or property managers are following bylaws. Each issue is addressed on case-by-case basis to make sure reasonable, fair and appropriate actions are taken," the City notes. "For example, in some cases, the issue may be resolved through education. In other cases, further enforcement action may be required.

If landlords or property managers do not comply with the heating bylaw, they are considered guilty of an offence. Those who fail to maintain a minimum air temperature of 21 degrees C in a rented dwelling unit could face a fine of $500.