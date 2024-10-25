Unreal $4.4 million Toronto penthouse spans two levels and will blow you away

If there's a condo in Toronto that embodies effortlessly cool, this penthouse suite at 2 Lynwood Ave. is it.

In one of the corner units of the boutique 2 Lynwood Avenue Condos, this nearly 5,000-square-foot residence shows that there are cool condos in Toronto that aren't uber-modern boxes in the sky or industrial lofts.

The moment you step inside, you’re greeted by a grand two-storey entrance gallery that oozes elegance, with oak herringbone floors guiding you toward a full-height marble-framed water feature.

It's the kind of place where you half expect to hear classical music playing softly in the background.

And then there's the great room.

With its jaw-dropping 25-foot ceilings and sleek, open-flame gas fireplace, it's as much a space for entertaining as it is for feeling like you're living on the set of a television show.

The warm wood tones and jet-black stone throughout the home create a stunning contrast.

Also, the abundance of windows floods the unit with so much natural light.

The great room is attached to the dining room, complete with chic black marble floors and wall-to-wall windows.

But the heart of the home? The commercial-grade kitchen.

Whether you're an aspiring chef or just someone who appreciates a good cooking show, this kitchen is basically a dream come true. It has everything you could ever need to whip up culinary masterpieces—or, you know, just a really good cup of coffee.

You'll also find the primary suite on the main level of this unit.

But probably the coolest space in the condo is the all-mirrored powder room. Does it look like something from the 1980s? Yes, but when the design is cool enough, it somehow doesn't feel dated.

Two additional bedrooms and a drool-worthywood-panelled library are on the second level of the condo.

Featuring its own fireplace and a wet bar, this is the kind of space made for sipping wine and reading a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

As if all that weren't enough, the penthouse comes with four parking spaces and a dedicated storage locker.

And the condo building itself also has tons of amenities like a gym, sauna, concierge service and more.

PH1- 2 Lynwood Ave. is listed for $4,395,000.