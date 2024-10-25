Real Estate
2 Lynwood Avenue Toronto

Unreal $4.4 million Toronto penthouse spans two levels and will blow you away

If there's a condo in Toronto that embodies effortlessly cool, this penthouse suite at 2 Lynwood Ave. is it. 

In one of the corner units of the boutique 2 Lynwood Avenue Condos, this nearly 5,000-square-foot residence shows that there are cool condos in Toronto that aren't uber-modern boxes in the sky or industrial lofts.

2 Lynwood Avenue Toronto

The foyer. 

The moment you step inside, you’re greeted by a grand two-storey entrance gallery that oozes elegance, with oak herringbone floors guiding you toward a full-height marble-framed water feature.

2 Lynwood Avenue Toronto

The waterfall feature in the middle of the condo. 

It's the kind of place where you half expect to hear classical music playing softly in the background.

2 Lynwood Avenue Toronto

The great room. 

And then there's the great room.

2 Lynwood Avenue Toronto

A view of the great room from the second storey. 

With its jaw-dropping 25-foot ceilings and sleek, open-flame gas fireplace, it's as much a space for entertaining as it is for feeling like you're living on the set of a television show.

2 Lynwood Avenue Toronto

The abundance of bookshelves add plenty of warmth to the spaces. 

The warm wood tones and jet-black stone throughout the home create a stunning contrast. 

2 Lynwood Avenue Toronto

The family room. 

Also, the abundance of windows floods the unit with so much natural light. 

2 Lynwood Avenue Toronto

The dining room. 

The great room is attached to the dining room, complete with chic black marble floors and wall-to-wall windows.

2 Lynwood Avenue Toronto

The kitchen with stainless steel appliances and burl wood cabinetry. 

But the heart of the home? The commercial-grade kitchen.

2 Lynwood Avenue Toronto

An Imperial commercial-grade stove is in the centre of the kitchen. 

Whether you're an aspiring chef or just someone who appreciates a good cooking show, this kitchen is basically a dream come true. It has everything you could ever need to whip up culinary masterpieces—or, you know, just a really good cup of coffee.

2 Lynwood Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

You'll also find the primary suite on the main level of this unit.

2 Lynwood Avenue Toronto

The powder room. 

But probably the coolest space in the condo is the all-mirrored powder room. Does it look like something from the 1980s? Yes, but when the design is cool enough, it somehow doesn't feel dated. 

2 Lynwood Avenue Toronto

The library. 

Two additional bedrooms and a drool-worthywood-panelled library are on the second level of the condo.

2 Lynwood Avenue Toronto

The fireplace in the library. 

Featuring its own fireplace and a wet bar, this is the kind of space made for sipping wine and reading a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. 

2 Lynwood Avenue Toronto

A lofted office space. 

As if all that weren't enough, the penthouse comes with four parking spaces and a dedicated storage locker.

2 Lynwood Avenue Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

And the condo building itself also has tons of amenities like a gym, sauna, concierge service and more. 

2 Lynwood Avenue Toronto

The exterior of the 16-unit boutique condo building. 

PH1- 2 Lynwood Ave. is listed for $4,395,000.

Photos by

realtor.ca
