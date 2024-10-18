Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 17 hours ago
70 Drayton Ave. Toronto

A tiny Toronto home listed as in 'poor repair' is still for sale at over $750,000

The listing for 70 Drayton Ave. reads a little bit like a warning for a haunted house. 

"Be careful when viewing." "Best seen in daylight." "No warranties."

The only thing it doesn't mention is the ghost's name... Okay, just kidding.  70 Drayton Ave. Toronto

The basement. 

And while Halloween might be right around the corner, buying a slightly foreboding house on valuable land can prove a smart investment any time of year. 

70 Drayton Ave. Toronto

The living room. 

Then again, in Toronto's real estate market a haunted-looking house can still fetch a decent price. 

70 Drayton Ave. Toronto

A bedroom. 

70 Drayton Ave. is listed for exactly $750,001.

70 Drayton Ave. Toronto

A utility room. 

It is strange that they didn't want to make it an even $750K, but we'll let that one-buck add-on slide since most detached homes in this area sell for around $1.3 million

70 Drayton Ave. Toronto

Storage area. 

The listing does say it is priced according to the state of the house, which, in the listing's words, is in "poor repair." 

70 Drayton Ave. Toronto

A bathroom. 

The interior photos show crumbling ceilings and walls, damaged floors and basically an abandoned house. 

70 Drayton Ave. Toronto

Probably the laundry room. 

But if the listing is to be believed, despite how unappealing the house appears, "opportunity knocks." 

70 Drayton Ave. Toronto

Another bathroom. 

And one can easily see why the listing agent might say that.

70 Drayton Ave. Toronto

The enclosed front porch. 

If you ignore the house itself, which will likely be torn down or completely gutted back to the studs, 70 Drayton Ave. is a spacious 20 by 93-foot lot with access to a rear laneway. 

70 Drayton Ave. Toronto

The garage. 

There's a detached garage on the property, albeit one that has seen better days. 

70 Drayton Ave. Toronto

A hallway. 

It's also in a great location within walking distance of The Danforth, and transit links are good, too.

70 Drayton Ave. Toronto

Another hallway. 

There's even the Danforth GO Station nearby. 

70 Drayton Ave. Toronto

The kitchen. 

And even with renovation costs being astronomical these days, you'd likely be able to at least break even on your investment, if not come out ahead.

70 Drayton Ave. Toronto

The backyard. 

Unless the ghost stays in houses even after it has been completely gutted... Wait do you have to disclose if the house is haunted? 

