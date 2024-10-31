Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
38 South Kingslea Dr. Toronto

Modern Toronto home for sale at $5 million looks like it's floating

Right from the first look of 38 South Kingslea Dr., you can tell this home is something else, especially since part of it appears to be floating seemingly weightlessly over the driveway. 

The cutting-edge design is breathtaking and also makes for a unique H-letter home layout. 

The newly-built home was constructed to a commercial-grade standard. 

38 South Kingslea Dr. Toronto

The kitchen with a butler's pantry, large island and integrated appliances. 

According to the listing, it has an insulated concrete form foundation and steel girders, so this house is basically a modern fortress. 

38 South Kingslea Dr. Toronto

The kitchen opens out to the backyard. 

Your principal rooms are on the main floor of the home. They're modern, simple, and filled with natural light. 

38 South Kingslea Dr. Toronto

The living room. 

However, unlike most modern homes, the main floor isn't an open-concept space. 

38 South Kingslea Dr. Toronto

An office on the main floor. 

Each room takes a corner of the 'H,' creating completely separate spaces. 

38 South Kingslea Dr. Toronto

The family room. 

They're also quite cozy spaces, not those big cavernous rooms we're used to seeing in new builds, which is a pleasant surprise. 

38 South Kingslea Dr. Toronto

A bedroom with built-in closets. 

Upstairs, you'll find four bedrooms, each complete with ensuite bathrooms and custom built-ins.

38 South Kingslea Dr. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary suite features a sizeable walk-out terrace, a walk-in closet, and a spa-inspired five-piece bathroom.

38 South Kingslea Dr. Toronto

Floor-to-ceiling windows bring in lots of natural light. 

On the second floor, you'll also find a cozy den, ideal for homework, an artist's studio, or a secondary office space.

38 South Kingslea Dr. Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

But, oddly, below ground is where this house truly comes to life.

38 South Kingslea Dr. Toronto

The basement recreation room. 

The basement features an extra bedroom, bathroom, and large recreation room that can fit an entire ping-pong table, gym zone, and spot for family movie night.

38 South Kingslea Dr. Toronto

The concealed hydraulic lift brings cars below the ground. 

But if you're a car enthusiast, there's an extra special feature: a hydraulic lift leading to your very own underground four-bay garage.

38 South Kingslea Dr. Toronto

The garage. 

As realtors Nigel Denham and Penny Brown point out, it's like having your own private "Bat Cave" for your car collection.

38 South Kingslea Dr. Toronto

The backyard. 

As for outdoor space, there's a large private backyard that gets bathed in sunlight. 

38 South Kingslea Dr. Toronto

The back of the house. 

38 South Kingslea Dr. is listed for $5,000,000.

