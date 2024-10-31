Modern Toronto home for sale at $5 million looks like it's floating

Right from the first look of 38 South Kingslea Dr., you can tell this home is something else, especially since part of it appears to be floating seemingly weightlessly over the driveway.

The cutting-edge design is breathtaking and also makes for a unique H-letter home layout.

The newly-built home was constructed to a commercial-grade standard.

According to the listing, it has an insulated concrete form foundation and steel girders, so this house is basically a modern fortress.

Your principal rooms are on the main floor of the home. They're modern, simple, and filled with natural light.

However, unlike most modern homes, the main floor isn't an open-concept space.

Each room takes a corner of the 'H,' creating completely separate spaces.

They're also quite cozy spaces, not those big cavernous rooms we're used to seeing in new builds, which is a pleasant surprise.

Upstairs, you'll find four bedrooms, each complete with ensuite bathrooms and custom built-ins.

The primary suite features a sizeable walk-out terrace, a walk-in closet, and a spa-inspired five-piece bathroom.

On the second floor, you'll also find a cozy den, ideal for homework, an artist's studio, or a secondary office space.

But, oddly, below ground is where this house truly comes to life.

The basement features an extra bedroom, bathroom, and large recreation room that can fit an entire ping-pong table, gym zone, and spot for family movie night.

But if you're a car enthusiast, there's an extra special feature: a hydraulic lift leading to your very own underground four-bay garage.

As realtors Nigel Denham and Penny Brown point out, it's like having your own private "Bat Cave" for your car collection.

As for outdoor space, there's a large private backyard that gets bathed in sunlight.

38 South Kingslea Dr. is listed for $5,000,000.