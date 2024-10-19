One of Toronto's oldest loft conversions is on the market for $900,000

Toronto is full of iconic loft conversions, but not all of them have the history and charm of 99 Coleman Avenue.

This boutique building, which began as a farmhouse in the early 1900s and spent decades as an appliance warehouse before being converted into lofts in the 1980s, doesn't have a single identical unit.

Also, according to listing agent Lauren Richards, unit 210, which is listed for $869,000, is one of the biggest units in the building.

Not only do you get more space than usual, but 210 is also a rare opportunity to own a piece of Toronto's past — so rare that it usually takes more than 13 years before a unit becomes available in this building.

As you step into this upper-level corner unit, you'll see why it has had the same owner since 2003.

You can immediately feel the blend of old-world charm and industrial cool that sets it apart from the sleek high-rises that dominate the skyline today.

With nearly 1,200 square feet of space, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and show-stopping 16-foot exposed metal ceilings, unit 210 is loft living at its finest.

The expansive windows flood the unit with natural light, the freshly refinished hardwood floors enhance the unit's character, while the cozy marble wood-burning fireplace adds a touch of warmth to the industrial design.

Parts of the condo could use some updating. For example, the kitchen, with its glass blocks and white appliances, feels very 80s.

The terrazzo tiles in the bathroom are also not everyone's taste, but these are just cosmetic things that can be changed fairly easily.

But looking past some of the dated parts, you'll see that this place is special.

For one, it has outdoor space, which is basically unheard of with loft conversions. The small, private, south-facing patio is the perfect spot for grilling up dinner, mainly because there's a gas line for your BBQ.

But above all, according to Richards, the building itself, with only 18 unique units, feels more like a community than a condo.

And in a city like Toronto, having neighbours that don't suck is sometimes a bigger selling point than floor-to-ceiling windows or great amenities.

But thankfully, at 99 Coleman Ave. you won't have to compromise... unless you wanted a gym in the building. Then, you'll have to compromise.