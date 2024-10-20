Gorgeous century-old Toronto home is on the market for the first time since 1967

Toronto realtors often gush about their listings, touting soaring ceilings or fancy bells and whistles because, duh, they're trying to sell the house. But it's not often I hear a realtor talk about a house with sheer reverence.

However, when I called up the 20 Edgar Ave. listing agent, James Warren, all I could hear was a deep appreciation for this house and its history.

"It's a wonderful old house," he told blogTO. "It will speak to you when you walk in. You can see exactly where [the family] put the Christmas tree and sang carols by the fireplace."

Built in 1913, this Georgian-style family home has been cherished by the same owners since 1967, the Herridge family.

The property is a majestic residence nestled on one of the most sought-after streets in North Rosedale.

The home has since been lovingly dubbed the Herridge House, named after the late owner, Mr. Herridge, who was a notable figure in the community.

The sale of 20 Edgar Ave. is an estate sale, so it will take some time for it to get probate, as is mentioned in the listing, but that shouldn't deter the right buyer.

Perched proudly on a knoll, Herridge House overlooks Edgar Avenue with a grandeur that befits its surroundings.

Its expansive 57-foot by 184-foot lot provides plenty of outdoor space and makes it a great canvas for those looking to add their own touches while preserving the home's timeless character.

It is worth mentioning that, as Warren puts it, the home does need some "reimagining," but the bones are beautiful.

The tall ceilings, exquisite oak detailing, and seven fireplaces throughout the home evoke a bygone era of elegance and charm.

"It's a true gentleman's house," said Warren.

Right from the foyer, you're transported by the breathtaking centre hall staircase, which sets the tone for the rest of the home.

"I just love the staircase," gushes Warren."Normally, you'd have an enclosed staircase up to the third floor, but in this particular house, it's open."

This enchanting staircase, a hallmark of early 20th-century architecture, spans all three floors, including a third-floor space where there used to be a billiards room.

As Warren explains, back in the day the "gentleman" would "alight" to the third floor after dinner, while the women would sit in the drawing room.

And, of course, if you were trying to impress guests, you wouldn't want them walking up a cramped staircase. The horror!

It's little stories and details like that which truly make the home special.

Another example is that the third floor has pine floor instead of oak, and the original servant call bells are still in the home.

"Mrs. Herridge would press the call button to tell the girls the dinner was ready," shares Warren.

The servant stairs are also still there in the house, as well as the pocket doors to all the principal rooms, so that you could keep heat in the respective rooms in the winter.

The principal rooms, including the living room, formal dining room, and cozy library, provide ample space for family gatherings and entertaining.

But there are signs that a reimagining is much-needed.

For example, there's wool broadloom everywhere, which, while a sign of when hardwood fell out of fashion, is no longer something people want in their homes.

And the kitchen, while updated from the early 1900s, definitely needs a refresh and an expansion as it wasn't ever supposed to be the main kitchen.

In fact, Warren shared that the maid's kitchen still exists in the house.

Upstairs, the second floor is home to the primary suite, which includes an ensuite bathroom and a charming sun porch for morning coffees or quiet reflection.

In the past, before air conditioning, the sun porch used to be where the family would sleep when it got too hot in the summer.

This level also houses three additional bedrooms and a sitting room overlooking the front garden.

The third floor offers even more living space with three additional bedrooms and a bathroom.

Whether used as guest rooms, play areas, or extra office space, these rooms provide flexibility for a growing family.

In total, 20 Edgar Ave. has eight bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Herridge House stands as a testament to North Rosedale's rich history and offers the perfect blend of heritage and opportunity.

"Nothing like this house has come on the market in recent years, and these houses are becoming harder and harder to find," said Warren.

So whether you're drawn to its historical charm or its potential for future transformation, Herridge House is an estate to be cherished for generations to come.

Although, a slight cautionary note from Warren to the potential buyer: "It has to be someone who has a love affair with this house, deep pockets, and strong marriage, because it's going to take two to three years to renovate this house."

20 Edgar Ave. is listed for $6,995,000.