199 Balmoral Avenue Toronto

Stunning $7 million Toronto home is like stepping inside a work of art

One can't help but be a little bit... (okay, a lot, a bit) captivated by this house in Toronto's South Hill neighbourhood.

This four-storey modern home was designed by Studio AC, the same firm behind the stunning Annex Hotel renovation, and it is kind of a work of art.

Every detail has been meticulously crafted to create a luxurious and serene space.199 Balmoral Avenue Toronto

The staircase. 

Walking into the house, you immediately clock the sculptural floating staircase.

199 Balmoral Avenue Toronto

The living room. 

It's a dramatic centrepiece and a striking blend of form and function.

199 Balmoral Avenue Toronto

The kitchen in the background with a stainless steel island. 

The main floor has an open layout with tall ceilings, soaring windows, beautiful herringbone-patterned flooring, and a very minimalistic design.

199 Balmoral Avenue Toronto

The sleek kitchen with integrated appliances. 

In fact, the kitchen is so sleek and minimal that you almost don't notice it.

199 Balmoral Avenue Toronto

A fireplace in the living room adds a touch of cozy warmth to the space. 

While the house's palette is very muted, the curved walls and arched doorways add subtle architectural interest. 

199 Balmoral Avenue Toronto

The dining room with built-in cabinets and shelves. 

The subtlety would totally make for the backdrop for some truly stunning artwork, so that the art becomes the focus rather than the furniture or walls. 

199 Balmoral Avenue Toronto

A bedroom. 

Upstairs, you'll find the bedrooms. 

199 Balmoral Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

On the second floor, there's the primary bedroom with a dressing room, complete with a chic bluemarine marble island and a spa-like ensuite.

199 Balmoral Avenue Toronto

Another bedroom with an ensuite. 

Three additional bedrooms on this floor offer flexibility for family, guests, or even a home office setup.

199 Balmoral Avenue Toronto

A bedroom on the third floor. 

The third floor has two extra bedrooms, bringing the house to a total of six bedrooms. 

199 Balmoral Avenue Toronto

A gym space. 

Also, on the third floor is an open area that, according to the listing, could be turned into anything from a yoga studio to a cozy family room. 

199 Balmoral Avenue Toronto

The basement recreation room. 

There's more living space in the basement with a large recreation room.

199 Balmoral Avenue Toronto

A view into the backyard. 

The outdoor space is kind of an afterthought with this new build, but the potential is definitely there.

199 Balmoral Avenue Toronto

The blank canvas backyard. 

For example, just imagine a pool and cabana surrounded by lush greenery. Perfection! 

199 Balmoral Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite bathroom. 

Another cool thing about 199 Balmoral Ave. is that it has two legal driveways and the potential for a garden suite, convenient and shows a promising future.

199 Balmoral Avenue Toronto

The back of the house. 

199 Balmoral Ave. is listed for $6,995,000, down from last year's listing price of $7,499,000.

Photos by

Heaps Estrin Real Estate Team
