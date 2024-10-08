Stunning $7 million Toronto home is like stepping inside a work of art

One can't help but be a little bit... (okay, a lot, a bit) captivated by this house in Toronto's South Hill neighbourhood.

This four-storey modern home was designed by Studio AC, the same firm behind the stunning Annex Hotel renovation, and it is kind of a work of art.

Every detail has been meticulously crafted to create a luxurious and serene space.

Walking into the house, you immediately clock the sculptural floating staircase.

It's a dramatic centrepiece and a striking blend of form and function.

The main floor has an open layout with tall ceilings, soaring windows, beautiful herringbone-patterned flooring, and a very minimalistic design.

In fact, the kitchen is so sleek and minimal that you almost don't notice it.

While the house's palette is very muted, the curved walls and arched doorways add subtle architectural interest.

The subtlety would totally make for the backdrop for some truly stunning artwork, so that the art becomes the focus rather than the furniture or walls.

Upstairs, you'll find the bedrooms.

On the second floor, there's the primary bedroom with a dressing room, complete with a chic bluemarine marble island and a spa-like ensuite.

Three additional bedrooms on this floor offer flexibility for family, guests, or even a home office setup.

The third floor has two extra bedrooms, bringing the house to a total of six bedrooms.

Also, on the third floor is an open area that, according to the listing, could be turned into anything from a yoga studio to a cozy family room.

There's more living space in the basement with a large recreation room.

The outdoor space is kind of an afterthought with this new build, but the potential is definitely there.

For example, just imagine a pool and cabana surrounded by lush greenery. Perfection!

Another cool thing about 199 Balmoral Ave. is that it has two legal driveways and the potential for a garden suite, convenient and shows a promising future.

199 Balmoral Ave. is listed for $6,995,000, down from last year's listing price of $7,499,000.