Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
airbnb toronto

Toronto is cracking down more on Airbnbs and here's how the rules are about to change

Property owners in Toronto hoping to offset their high mortgage payments with income from Airbnb or Vrbo will have more hoops to jump through starting later this month as the City moves to crack down harder on those who may be contravening our stiff short-term rental bylaws.

Tighter regulations surrounding these properties have been coming down since 2020, when leaders pushed forward a vacant home tax and promised more stringent enforcement for violators.

As part of further updates to the municipal code, more rules are being rolled out in phases over the course of 2024 and 2025 — including a new set coming into effect on September 30.

Starting on that date, hosts will need to supply at least two documents, in addition to their government-issued ID, to prove that a short-term rental is their principal residence.

They should also be prepared to potentially attend an in-person meeting with City staff to "present information or documents that may be required to evaluate eligibility to be issued a short-term rental registration" if requested to.

Furthermore, as of the end of this month, only one registration will be allowed per dwelling unit, and if and when that registration is revoked, owners "will not be able to apply for a new registration for one year, and no other person will be able to apply for a registration related to the address for one year."

The City will also take the liberty of conducting annual inspections of all registered short-term rentals to ensure compliance.

More amendments coming down the line on January 1, 2025 include a giant increase in the short-term rental operator registration and renewal fees, from just $55.35 each to $375 each — which seems like an almost punitive 677 per cent jump, but perhaps necessarily so given that owners of thousands of units are thought to be operating illegally using various loopholes.

Lead photo by

Airbnb
