Pharmaceutical giant trying to stop Toronto condos citing 'risk to security'

A French pharmaceutical company has been trying to stop a proposed condo development near its Toronto campus by arguing that the nearby residential towers will present a security risk to its "sensitive facilities."

Healthcare company Sanofi Pasteur argues that the development's proximity to its vaccine manufacturing facility near Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue West poses a risk to security and intellectual property.

The development at the centre of the controversy is 1875 Steeles Avenue West — a proposed 39, 33, and 14-storey residential condominium complex designed by BDP Quadrangle for Tenblock.

In a letter from Sanofi's lawyers to city planners, the company argued that the re-zoning application for 960 new residences within 103 metres of its facility is "incompatible with Sanofi's vital operations."

The pharmaceutical company also argued that the development has the potential to limit its ability to operate at full capacity, as well as limit its ability to expand its operations in the future.

"The location of hundreds of new residential units with a 24/7 overlook of its sensitive facilities undermines Sanofi's ability to ensure its ongoing and expanding vaccine research and manufacturing facilities are secure, given the strategic importance of the Sanofi Property, nationally and globally, for vaccine manufacturing and future pandemic readiness," the letter reads.

"While Sanofi is supportive of efforts to address the housing crisis in the City and province, the need to build housing must not be at the expense of existing industry, especially where public health and pandemic preparedness operations occur."

Back in May, the healthcare company announced the opening of its new pediatric and adult vaccine manufacturing facility at its Toronto campus. The company says the new facility increases its capacity to meet growing Canadian and global demand for vaccines for pertussis (whooping cough), diphtheria, and tetanus.

The decision to reject the development passed in city council with no debate and no recorded vote, and also jeopardizes a neighbouring development by First Capital 1881 Steeles Avenue West.

According to Matt Elliott's City Hall Watcher newsletter, the pharmaceutical company also had the support of the provincial government, and council later voted to uphold the committee's decision with no further debate.