Ontario landlord wants tenant to sleep on floor of basement for $800 a month

Finding a place to live is no small feat—especially when you're on a tight budget. Making matters worse, many landlords in Ontario are currently offering wild accommodations to try to turn a buck off potential renters who are strapped for cash.

While recent studies show that rent is actually getting cheaper in Ontario, it'll still cost you an average of $2,390 a month for a standard one bedroom apartment, which, given the province's breathtaking cost of living, can render renting a place of one's own out of the question.

In response, private room rentals and apartment shares are becoming increasingly popular across

As horrific rental listings continue to emerge across Ontario, Reddit groups like r/SlumlordsCanada have emerged to slam opportunistic landlords offering far-sub-par accommodations.

The latest to make the rounds on the group is a real doozy; a "private bedroom" in the basement of a house outside of Windsor, available for a single tenant at $800 a month.

Already far pricier than a number of the other listings that have drawn discord online (though at least you don't have to share the room with anyone else), the room looks more like a dingy jail cell than a peaceful refuge, featuring a mere mattress on the floor and one small window.

Dog people need not apply: the listing also mentions that, in addition to an unspecified number of roommates, you'll also be sharing the house with the landlord's two pet cats.

Once the post began making the rounds online, Reddit users were quick to clown the listing for its dingy appearance.

"If I wanted to sleep in a prison cell, I'd do it the easy way and it wouldn't cost me $800/month," one person writes.

"Also, the cats may use your mattress as a litter box," another person jokes.

Yet another Reddit user notes the horror movie-esque quality of the scene, writing that the room reminds them of something out of the 2022 film, Barbarian.

On the bright side, at least having your own bedroom is better than being forced to sleep in the hallway, and you actually do get to use the kitchen.