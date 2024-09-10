Developer receiverships in Ontario have skyrocketed by a worrying 50% since last year

New home construction in and around Toronto has waned to a flicker as developers struggle to find buyers, especially in the condo market, where sales crashed to a nearly 30-year low this summer.

It has not only meant a shortage of tens of thousands of forthcoming units in complexes that have now been put on ice, but also some messy receivership proceedings that have thrust residents into the dark, turning them from eager movers to owners wondering when their homes might be completed, if at all.

There is also the question of if they'll be able to get their deposits back.

Another GTA housing complex goes into receivership https://t.co/93WZMvwkGf — blogTO (@blogTO) May 7, 2024

The legal battles surrounding multiple townhome and condominium projects in the region have made headlines in recent months. And, crunching the numbers from Insolvency Insider, the Star has now quantified the trend.

Based on the outlet's analysis, the total number of developer receveirship filings in Ontario in 2024 so far now sits at at least 27, which is a 50 per cent jump from the 18 the province saw in the entirety of last year.

Prompting this is the low buyer interest — especially from the investor segment, most of whom are now losing money on their units — in the face of still-high mortgage rates and persistently high prices.

But developers can't budge on these prices, saying they reflect the heightened costs of doing business, from building itself to the red tape it involves, all with creditors awaiting repayment.

As many worry about the absence of consumer protections in these scenarios, prompting even more hesitation regarding pre-construction purchases, experts expect progressively more receiverships until material costs and lending rates ease up.