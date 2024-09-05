Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
91 Valecrest Dr. Toronto

Ultra-modern $11 million Toronto home is like living in a hotel

Back in 2022, 91 Valecrest Dr. in Toronto was listed for $8,499,000 as a build-your-own dream home. 

The listing featured a brochure of what the home could look like, showing all the interior door options, futuristic-looking bathtubs, and beautiful designs that had yet to be built. 

Two years later, BAM! Dream home. 91 Valecrest Dr. Toronto

The main staircase with gold details. 

91 Valecrest Dr. is that luxury home brochure come to life. 

91 Valecrest Dr. Toronto

The front room with a grand piano. 

The ultra-modern estate in Edenbridge Humber-Valley is about as close to living in a five-star hotel as you can get — minus the room service.

91 Valecrest Dr. Toronto

The family room with views of the ravine. 

First off, the location is a dream. 91 Valcrest Dr. backs onto a ravine making your backyard a lush and private backdrop for the stunning home.91 Valecrest Dr. Toronto

The backyard. 

From the moment you step onto the heated driveway (because why scrape snow when you can live in luxury?), you're greeted by European-imported finishes that scream sophistication and glamour.

91 Valecrest Dr. Toronto

The foyer. 

As you walk into the home, you're greeted with an open-concept floor plan that gleams because the all-tile floors are shiny and bright. 

91 Valecrest Dr. Toronto

The dining room. 

The main floor is also bright and airy thanks to the soaring ceilings and abundant natural light. 

91 Valecrest Dr. Toronto

The sleek kitchen. 

The kitchen is a showstopper, imported straight from Italy, complete with a custom mechanical quartz island that’s more like a work of art.

91 Valecrest Dr. Toronto

The butler's pantry. 

There's also a butler's pantry, ensuring you can host the most elegant dinner parties without breaking a sweat, and some snazzy top-of-the-line appliances. 

91 Valecrest Dr. Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

The home boasts four bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and the simple black-and-white aesthetic keeps things looking clean and elevated. 

91 Valecrest Dr. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom is like the luxury suite at the fanciest hotel, but instead of just for one week, you get to wake up to a wraparound balcony with panoramic views every day. 

91 Valecrest Dr. Toronto

The wood panelling adds warmth to the space. 

91 Valecrest Dr. also has all the amenities of a luxury resort.

91 Valecrest Dr. Toronto

The indoor pool and hot tub. 

There's a private gym, indoor pool and hot tub, and a full wine cellar.

91 Valecrest Dr. Toronto

The rooftop patio. 

As for outdoor space, we can't not talk about that custom rooftop pergola.

91 Valecrest Dr. Toronto

The spiral staircase that leads to the rooftop patio. 

Whether you take the elevator or the stunning spiral staircase, the rooftop is your ultimate retreat, offering breathtaking views and a perfect spot for evening cocktails.

91 Valecrest Dr. Toronto

The garage. 

There's also a bespoke two-level garage lift/display for your car collection—because obviously your luxury cars deserve the resort treatment.

91 Valecrest Dr. Toronto

The back of the house. 

91 Valecrest Dr. is currently listed for $10,790,000, a whopping $1.2 million drop from its original listing price of $11,999,900.

Lead photo by

Birdhouse Media
