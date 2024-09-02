Toronto house that's been in the same family for 64 years got a virtual glow up

The Toronto housing market is bonkers and most people can't afford a house, let a lone a turn-key house.

However, when looking at homes that are more on the fixer-upper spectrum, it can be hard to envision how a space or home could look.

However, thanks to AI and digital mockups, this might no longer be a problem. You can now preview a house's full potential, no matter what it looks like in its present state.

Take 250 Sterling Rd., a semi-detached house in the Junction Triangle that's been in the same family for the past 64 years.

At first glance, this three-bedroom house appears very dated. As the listing agent notes, "This home requires some tender loving care (TLC) and is being sold as-is."

There's wall-to-wall carpet and linoleum flooring everywhere, retro wood panelling in the hallways, and a kitchen that still looks original from the 1960s. The bathroom fixtures are a retro butter yellow, which is actually back on trend.

But with the help of some virtual renderings, you can see just how great this home could be with a few upgrades.

For example, the mint green kitchen goes from old-fashioned to modern with some updated cabinets and new appliances.

And just like that, this home becomes charming and, as the listing puts it, "an exceptional opportunity."

The home has a good layout, with the main living spaces on the main floor.

The rooms are spacious and bright.

You can also knock down walls if you want a more open-concept living space or bigger rooms.

The bedrooms are a good size, and the primary bedroom has a great big bay window that lets in lots of natural light.

There is only one bathroom, but there's definitely room to add one on the main floor, or if you finish the unfinished basement, there's room there, too.

However, since it's being sold "as is, " some more serious structural, plumbing or electrical issues might need to be factored into the upgrades.

However, the most important thing to consider when buying real estate is location.

And 250 Sterling Rd. is close to all the essentials and transportation links, including the Bloor GO Station and Dundas West Subway Station.

As for outdoor space, there's a generous backyard, which, like the house, could also become the perfect spot for summer barbecues and family gatherings.

250 Sterling Rd. is listed for $1,050,000.