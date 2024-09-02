Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 12 hours ago
250 Sterling Rd. Toronto

Toronto house that's been in the same family for 64 years got a virtual glow up

The Toronto housing market is bonkers and most people can't afford a house, let a lone a turn-key house. 

However, when looking at homes that are more on the fixer-upper spectrum, it can be hard to envision how a space or home could look. 

However, thanks to AI and digital mockups, this might no longer be a problem. You can now preview a house's full potential, no matter what it looks like in its present state. 250 Sterling Rd. Toronto

The front entrance.

Take 250 Sterling Rd., a semi-detached house in the Junction Triangle that's been in the same family for the past 64 years. 250 Sterling Rd. Toronto

The living room. 

At first glance, this three-bedroom house appears very dated. As the listing agent notes, "This home requires some tender loving care (TLC) and is being sold as-is."

250 Sterling Rd. Toronto

A storage room off the kitchen. 

There's wall-to-wall carpet and linoleum flooring everywhere, retro wood panelling in the hallways, and a kitchen that still looks original from the 1960s. The bathroom fixtures are a retro butter yellow, which is actually back on trend. 

250 Sterling Rd. Toronto

The kitchen as is. 

But with the help of some virtual renderings, you can see just how great this home could be with a few upgrades. 

250 Sterling Rd. Toronto

A mock-up of a new updated kitchen. 

For example, the mint green kitchen goes from old-fashioned to modern with some updated cabinets and new appliances. 

250 Sterling Rd. Toronto

A virtual makeover of the family room. 

And just like that, this home becomes charming and, as the listing puts it, "an exceptional opportunity."

250 Sterling Rd. Toronto

The current family room. 

The home has a good layout, with the main living spaces on the main floor. 

250 Sterling Rd. Toronto

What the primary bedroom could look like. 

The rooms are spacious and bright.

250 Sterling Rd. Toronto

Another virtual make over of a bedroom. 

You can also knock down walls if you want a more open-concept living space or bigger rooms.250 Sterling Rd. Toronto

The current state of the primary bedroom. 

The bedrooms are a good size, and the primary bedroom has a great big bay window that lets in lots of natural light. 

250 Sterling Rd. Toronto

The bathroom. 

There is only one bathroom, but there's definitely room to add one on the main floor, or if you finish the unfinished basement, there's room there, too.  

250 Sterling Rd. Toronto

The view from the bathroom into the upstairs landing. 

However, since it's being sold "as is, " some more serious structural, plumbing or electrical issues might need to be factored into the upgrades.

250 Sterling Rd. Toronto

An office/bedroom. 

However, the most important thing to consider when buying real estate is location. 

250 Sterling Rd. Toronto

A mock up of another bedroom. 

And 250 Sterling Rd. is close to all the essentials and transportation links, including the Bloor GO Station and Dundas West Subway Station. 

250 Sterling Rd. Toronto

The large backyard. 

As for outdoor space, there's a generous backyard, which, like the house, could also become the perfect spot for summer barbecues and family gatherings.

250 Sterling Rd. Toronto

The back of the house. 

250 Sterling Rd. is listed for $1,050,000.

Photos by

Snap 360 Real Estate Media
