Sprawling $34 million Ontario mansion was inspired by a 17th-century chateau

Imagine stepping into a world where the opulence of 17th-century French chateau estates meets the cutting-edge technology of today.

That's precisely what you’ll find in this stunning property, perched atop the prestigious hills of King, ON.

With over 20,000 square feet of sheer luxury, this home is not just a place to live—it's a lifestyle, an experience, a vibe.

From the moment you walk through the grand entrance, you're greeted by the soaring 21.5-foot ceilings that make even a full-size couch seem small.

The home has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and right now, it does feel cavernous with the lack of furniture juxtaposed with the grandeur of the spaces.

But if you imagine the home filled with beautiful antique furniture, lush carpets and a lavish collection of artwork, the spaces will feel like something plucked straight from France.

Plus, the details of the home speak for itself.

Intricate millwork and moulding adorn the spaces, as do coffered ceilings, gilded touches throughout, sparkling crystal chandeliers, and luxurious fixtures everywhere.

But it's not just about looks—this chateau-inspired beauty is built to last.

As the listing mentions that 14358 Bathurst St. is fortified with state-of-the-art ICF Nudura technology.

For those unfamiliar with insulated concrete forms, they're like sheathing the house in a suit of modern armour. Nudura ICFs have been shown to provide better insulation and create disaster-resilient homes.

Not only does 14358 Bathurst St. come with assurances that it will stand strong for generations to come, but of course, this mansion comes with all the bells and whistles.

Need a little entertainment? How about a night in your very own theatre room!

Or perhaps a session in your private gym, followed by a relaxing trip to the spa, where you can unwind in the dry Finnish sauna or steam room.

And for those who like their wine as sophisticated as their homes, there's a bar and wine room perfect for hosting soirées that would make Louis XIV jealous.

Step outside, and the luxury continues. The backyard comes complete with a pool, cabana, and lush landscaping.

And with a dedicated security room, you can enjoy all this splendour with complete peace of mind.

So, if you've ever dreamed of living like royalty, this 17th-century chateau-inspired masterpiece is your chance to do just that—only with a few extra modern-day perks.

Although, you'll need the salary of royalty to afford this place.

14358 Bathurst St. is listed for $33,998,000.