Toronto indie rock star's house for sale at $4.5 million

You know that person you're kind of jealous of because they're so cool and you really just want to be them? Well, 104 Ossington Ave. is like that person, but in house form.

This Trinity Bellwoods gem has serious cool factor and could actually be a dream investment, because not only does it look cool, but it also has great income potential.

Nestled between the buzzing hubs of Dundas and Queen, this stunning three-storey residence has everything you could ask for, and then some.

Let's start at the ground floor which used to be home to Bellwoods Tattoo – the tattoo parlour has since relocated to College Street but the space is still very aesthetic.

The large storefront with a separate entrance and prime Ossington Ave. visibility means you're practically guaranteed a steady stream of foot traffic from locals and tourists alike, which in short means you can charge top dollar to lease it out.

But that's not the only commercial space on this property.

The second commercial space is a beautifully renovated, award-winning recording studio that was once a garage.

Realtor Martin Farkas told blogTO that this actually the home of Jimmy Shaw from the band Metric.

"He's owned it for years, done all the renovations, and built the studio in the back. There have been something like 10 Juno winning albums recorded at this place," said Farkas.

This fully soundproofed studio, with a private entrance and washroom, is a musician's dream come true.

And those are just the spaces you could rent out – the house itself is move-in ready and jaw-droppingly gorgeous.

The home is spread out over three levels.

On the main level, you have the key living and dining areas.

It's an open-plan layout with a modern, wabi-sabi-esque design featuring light natural materials and organic shapes.

The home boasts four bedrooms and three full bathrooms – not including the ones in the store and studio space.

The top floor is dedicated to the primary suite, which is beyond beautiful.

It has skylights, an ensuite bathroom, and a balcony perfect for soaking up those Trinity Bellwoods vibes.

There's a little bit of outdoor space at the back of the house, but nothing too impressive.

I suppose, if you want grass, you're only a few steps away from Bellwoods Park.

The only thing this house lacks is parking, which could be a dealbreaker in this neighbourhood.

But with modern finishes, outstanding visibility, and its location on one of Toronto’s trendiest streets, this property is pretty much the ultimate combination of chic residential living and lucrative business opportunity.

104 Ossington Ave. is listed for $4,450,000.