Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
104 Ossington Ave. Toronto

Toronto indie rock star's house for sale at $4.5 million

You know that person you're kind of jealous of because they're so cool and you really just want to be them? Well, 104 Ossington Ave. is like that person, but in house form. 

This Trinity Bellwoods gem has serious cool factor and could actually be a dream investment, because not only does it look cool, but it also has great income potential. 

Nestled between the buzzing hubs of Dundas and Queen, this stunning three-storey residence has everything you could ask for, and then some.

104 Ossington Ave. Toronto

The front entrance of Bellwoods Tattoo. 

Let's start at the ground floor which used to be home to Bellwoods Tattoo – the tattoo parlour has since relocated to College Street but the space is still very aesthetic. 

104 Ossington Ave. Toronto

The lower area of the store. 

The large storefront with a separate entrance and prime Ossington Ave. visibility means you're practically guaranteed a steady stream of foot traffic from locals and tourists alike, which in short means you can charge top dollar to lease it out. 

104 Ossington Ave. Toronto

A bathroom in the main house. 

But that's not the only commercial space on this property. 

104 Ossington Ave. Toronto

The studio space. 

The second commercial space is a beautifully renovated, award-winning recording studio that was once a garage.

Realtor Martin Farkas told blogTO that this actually the home of Jimmy Shaw from the band Metric.

"He's owned it for years, done all the renovations, and built the studio in the back. There have been something like 10 Juno winning albums recorded at this place," said Farkas. 

104 Ossington Ave. Toronto

More of the studio space. 

This fully soundproofed studio, with a private entrance and washroom, is a musician's dream come true. 

104 Ossington Ave. Toronto

A home office or bedroom. 

And those are just the spaces you could rent out – the house itself is move-in ready and jaw-droppingly gorgeous.

104 Ossington Ave. Toronto

The living room and front entrance to the home. 

The home is spread out over three levels. 

104 Ossington Ave. Toronto

The dining room. 

On the main level, you have the key living and dining areas. 

104 Ossington Ave. Toronto

The kitchen. 

It's an open-plan layout with a modern, wabi-sabi-esque design featuring light natural materials and organic shapes. 

104 Ossington Ave. Toronto

One of the bathrooms in the house. 

The home boasts four bedrooms and three full bathrooms – not including the ones in the store and studio space. 

104 Ossington Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom with a wood panelled wall. 

The top floor is dedicated to the primary suite, which is beyond beautiful.

104 Ossington Ave. Toronto

The ensuite bathroom in the primary bedroom. 

It has skylights, an ensuite bathroom, and a balcony perfect for soaking up those Trinity Bellwoods vibes.

104 Ossington Ave. Toronto

The backyard. 

There's a little bit of outdoor space at the back of the house, but nothing too impressive.

104 Ossington Ave. Toronto

The back patio. 

I suppose, if you want grass, you're only a few steps away from Bellwoods Park.

104 Ossington Ave. Toronto

A den space that leads to the backyard. 

The only thing this house lacks is parking, which could be a dealbreaker in this neighbourhood.  

104 Ossington Ave. Toronto

The kitchen with beautiful stone backsplash. 

But with modern finishes, outstanding visibility, and its location on one of Toronto’s trendiest streets, this property is pretty much the ultimate combination of chic residential living and lucrative business opportunity.

104 Ossington Ave. Toronto

The garage from the laneway. 

104 Ossington Ave. is listed for $4,450,000.

Photos by

Aaron Mason for Metroviews
