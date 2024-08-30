Outrage after Ontario landlord rents out room with four beds side by side

A Brampton landlord is facing heated backlash on social media for advertising a basement apartment packed with four mattresses side by side, with many calling on prospective tenants to report the listing and other similar ones.

Photos of shared basement apartment were uploaded on Reddit, with the thread quickly amassing dozens of comments and over 100 upvotes.

Although the listing highlights the apartment's proximity to transit stops and grocery stores, many pointed out that the landlord glosses over the fact that the tenants will have to sleep within a few feet of each other, with limited space to properly store their belongings.

"Another listing with four beds side by side. How much worse do things need to get before something is finally done about this?" the Reddit user who shared the listing wrote.

"Love the fact that it doesn't even look like they have a stove/oven either, and to think this guy is raking in $2200 off of this crap," another user commented.

Others noted how there only seemed to be one closet in the apartment for all four tenants to share.

"Hopefully the listing gets reported. Nobody should pay or live like that," one comment reads, as many others encouraged those who come across similar listings to report it to the City.

Unfortunately, this isn't the listing to go viral in recent months for advertising a shared room with four beds. One Mississauga landlord faced backlash back in April for renting out a room stuffed with four beds for $600 a month per tenant.