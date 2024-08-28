You can now buy an entire Ontario ski resort for cheaper than many houses

For those who don't think the $1.7 million price tag for the average detached home in Toronto is quite worth it, perhaps throwing down another $800k and getting an entire ski resort just north of the city is.

A new property that just hit the real estate market near Orangeville, Ontario offers exactly that, with 75 acres of land — including a pond, private beach, chalet and storage shed — up for grabs for $2.5 million, which is the price of countless homes and even some condos in downtown T.O.

The site was formerly the home of the Loretto Ski Hill, which opened in 1965 and had three runs accessible via a t-bar and rope pull, along with a network of trails for cross country skiing, mountain biking and hiking.

The small private hill was also the base of an eponymous ski club until 1999, after which the owner sold off the land due to the upkeep and the skiers moved to nearby Mount St. Louis Moonstone.

Though the resort itself has been shuttered for years, it lives on in the memories of many, as well as through a ski and board shop that the son of the original owners continues to operate out of the main chalet building that now sits just outside the property's bounds.

Future owners could try their hand at the winter sports industry, or, perhaps more likely, simply use the lot to build their dream getaway.

"The natural landscape includes mature woods, park-like grounds and several changes in elevation, and is the ideal blank canvas ready to be shaped into your unique country retreat," the listing reads.

It also draws attention to the updated vintage airstream that comes at the pond's end as part of the deal, along with a brand new Polaris Ranger 570 utility vehicle for getting around.

Whether you want to live the tiny home life on a large expanse of property, build your private estate or start a ski resort of your own, the lot definitely presents a unique opportunity.