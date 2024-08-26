Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 8 hours ago

55 lake shore blvd east toronto

Three of Toronto's tallest buildings will soon rise from a vast waterfront site

The former LCBO lands along Toronto's waterfront looks like little more than a dusty open plot of land framed by preserved facades of the old buildings, but some astonishingly big things are on the horizon for a site that will soon host three of the city's tallest towers.

The first phase of a massive redevelopment known as Sugar Wharf has already added two condo towers and a new office tower to the site, but it will be the upcoming second phase that really turns up the heat — and the height — on what will combine to become one of the most significant skyline-altering projects in Toronto's history.

Sugar Wharf's second phase towers of 90, 87, and 79 storeys are planned to reach respective heights of 299, 290, and 260 metres, featuring modern designs from architects—Alliance.

If completed today, these towers would rank as the tallest, second-tallest, and sixth-tallest buildings on the Toronto skyline. While other megaprojects currently under construction will prevent Sugar Wharf's second phase from achieving such titles, the project's location on the eastern waterfront will make the trio appear among the most prominent peaks in popular skyline views of the city.

55 lake shore blvd east toronto

Rendering of the completed Sugar Wharf community. Image via City of Toronto/Menkes Developments.

While Menkes Developments has not yet launched sales for the project, and construction is likely some time away, work has already begun to prepare the site for this exciting future.

55 lake shore blvd east toronto

Looking north across the mostly-vacant Sugar Wharf phase 2 site, with preserved facades of the former LCBO building awaiting integration into the upcoming development.

Former buildings on site were largely demolished in late 2023, with steel exterior bracing later added for exterior facades, which will be integrated into the future development.

55 lake shore blvd east toronto

Preserved facades awaiting a brighter future at the Sugar Wharf site.

The site sits otherwise idle, forming a glaringly evident gap in the urban fabric between the first phase towers to the east and the adjacent One Yonge complex taking shape to the west — soon to host the tallest building in Canada.

55 lake shore blvd east toronto

The rising SkyTower at Pinnacle One Yonge (far left) will dwarf even the tallest building on this site, becoming the tallest building in Canada once complete.

Those first phase towers, completed in 2023, added a flashy pattern to the city skyline and now dominate views captured from the surrounding lakefront and harbour.

55 lake shore blvd east toronto

Looking north to the site, with the first phase condo and office towers visible on the right.

While the three towers to follow have been depicted with more of a minimalist aesthetic than the two condo towers that came before them, their soaring heights will likely make them instant icons on the city skyline.

55 lake shore blvd east toronto

Facades awaiting construction of the new complex.

They also promise to add even more vitality to an area of the city that was once a post-industrial dead zone, bringing over 3,000 condominium and rental units to the site.

Photos by

Fareen Karim
