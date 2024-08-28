Stunning Edwardian mansion in Toronto is for sale at $4 million

There are many beautiful houses in Toronto's The Annex neighbourhood, but every once in a while, one comes along that fully captivates us.

Today, that house is 128 Walmer Rd.

This Edwardian mansion is situated on a spacious 53-foot lot, which, let's be honest, is a rare find in the Annex.

The home is a perfect mix of charm, character and modern amenities.

Let’s start with the first impression: the main floor is bright, spacious and has tons of character.

From the Grecian pillars to the exposed brick wall and wide plank oak flooring, there's so much to love about this space.

As you walk through the entry foyer, you're greeted by a formal living room that practically whispers, "Let's host a soiree."

The open-concept dining room is perfect for those dinner parties that turn into all-night affairs.

The kitchen has been recently updated and features warm wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of counter space.

The big floor-to-ceiling sliding doors overlooking the deck and garden bring in tons of natural light.

Upstairs on the second and third floors, you'll find enough space to house five bedrooms.

The lofty third-floor family room/gym is beautiful with exposed beams and high ceilings.

It's just begging to be turned into a home theatre, game room, or anything else your heart desires.

There are a couple of bathrooms in the house that could use some updating. But there are four to choose from, so we're sure you can find one that suits your taste.

And if you wanted a little monthly income, you're in luck because 128 Walmer Rd. has a finished basement unit.

It comes with a separate entrance and is currently tenanted bringing in $950/ month according to the listing.

As for outdoor space, there's a large walled-in garden with mature trees and plenty of space to relax.

One oddity of this house is that there's actually tons of space for parking, which, if you've ever tried to park a car in the Annex, you'll know is a struggle.

128 Walmer Rd. also has a very large garage, which could be turned into a laneway house if the mood strikes.

128 Walmer Rd. is listed for $3,850,000, which actually is a steal.

Considering detached homes in this area, with this kind of property size, can sell for over $6 million, under $4 million is a bargain.

Not to mention, homes in the Annex have been increasing in value by over 30 per cent year-over-year, so this is a solid investment if you can swing it.