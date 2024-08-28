Real Estate
128 Walmer Rd. Toronto

Stunning Edwardian mansion in Toronto is for sale at $4 million

There are many beautiful houses in Toronto's The Annex neighbourhood, but every once in a while, one comes along that fully captivates us. 

Today, that house is 128 Walmer Rd. 

This Edwardian mansion is situated on a spacious 53-foot lot, which, let's be honest, is a rare find in the Annex. 

128 Walmer Rd. Toronto

The living room looking into the dining room and sitting room. 

The home is a perfect mix of charm, character and modern amenities. 

128 Walmer Rd. Toronto

The open-concept main floor. 

Let’s start with the first impression: the main floor is bright, spacious and has tons of character.

128 Walmer Rd. Toronto

The foyer with exposed brick walls. 

From the Grecian pillars to the exposed brick wall and wide plank oak flooring, there's so much to love about this space.

128 Walmer Rd. Toronto

The living room with a fire place. 

As you walk through the entry foyer, you're greeted by a formal living room that practically whispers, "Let's host a soiree."

128 Walmer Rd. Toronto

The dining room with a bay window. 

The open-concept dining room is perfect for those dinner parties that turn into all-night affairs.

128 Walmer Rd. Toronto

The kitchen that opens up to the backyard. 

The kitchen has been recently updated and features warm wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of counter space. 

128 Walmer Rd. Toronto

A sitting room. 

The big floor-to-ceiling sliding doors overlooking the deck and garden bring in tons of natural light. 128 Walmer Rd. Toronto

The primary bedroom with a fireplace. 

Upstairs on the second and third floors, you'll find enough space to house five bedrooms.

128 Walmer Rd. Toronto

The loft with exposed brick and beams. 

The lofty third-floor family room/gym is beautiful with exposed beams and high ceilings.

128 Walmer Rd. Toronto

So many possiblities for this wide-open space. 

It's just begging to be turned into a home theatre, game room, or anything else your heart desires.

128 Walmer Rd. Toronto

One of the bathrooms. 

There are a couple of bathrooms in the house that could use some updating. But there are four to choose from, so we're sure you can find one that suits your taste. 

128 Walmer Rd. Toronto

A small bedroom. 

And if you wanted a little monthly income, you're in luck because 128 Walmer Rd. has a finished basement unit. 

128 Walmer Rd. Toronto

Another bedroom. 

It comes with a separate entrance and is currently tenanted bringing in $950/ month according to the listing. 

128 Walmer Rd. Toronto

The back deck. 

As for outdoor space, there's a large walled-in garden with mature trees and plenty of space to relax. 

128 Walmer Rd. Toronto

The backyard. 

One oddity of this house is that there's actually tons of space for parking, which, if you've ever tried to park a car in the Annex, you'll know is a struggle. 

128 Walmer Rd. Toronto

The garage. 

128 Walmer Rd. also has a very large garage, which could be turned into a laneway house if the mood strikes. 128 Walmer Rd. Toronto

A home office or bedroom that walks out to a patio. 

128 Walmer Rd. is listed for $3,850,000, which actually is a steal.

128 Walmer Rd. Toronto

Another bedroom. 

Considering detached homes in this area, with this kind of property size, can sell for over $6 million, under $4 million is a bargain.

128 Walmer Rd. Toronto

The back of the house. 

Not to mention, homes in the Annex have been increasing in value by over 30 per cent year-over-year, so this is a solid investment if you can swing it. 

Lead photo by

Raffi of Jagged Lens Photography
