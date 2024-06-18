Horrifying Mississauga rental is basically just a storage area disguised as a room for $750

With Toronto's average one-bedroom apartment now going for well above $2,400 per month, sketchy, but affordable listings continue to infiltrate the GTA rental market, as landlords continue to search for ways to entice tenants strapped for cash.

It's not uncommon for landlords in the region to fill bedrooms with bunk beds, and stuff mattresses in unconventional spaces, including the tops of staircases, and even the middle of kitchens.

The latest perplexing rental to hit the GTA's rental market is a storage area in a Mississauga apartment for $750 per month. While advertised as a "modern den," it's almost immediately clear that the windowless area was never meant to serve as a living space.

To make it even worse, the "bedroom" is separated by a flimsy curtain and barely has enough room for a desk or proper bed frame. The landlord who posted the rental was quickly called out on Reddit, where many questioned why the space was listed as "perfect" for a female tenant.

"Nothing says modern like popcorn ceilings and a boob light fixture," one person wrote under the Reddit thread.

"These guys are sick wtf," one comment reads, while another person questioned why the tenant wouldn't just install a door to maximize privacy for the tenant.

Unfortunately, this isn't the only widely shared GTA listing to completely skimp out on privacy lately. Last week, a landlord in Toronto's Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood attempted to rent out a shared living room for $550 per month, while another Mississauga landlord advertised a bedroom stuffed with four beds for $600 a month per person.

One Brampton landlord even made headlines in April when they uploaded a picture of a person — who we can only assume to be a tenant — sleeping in a room up for rent.