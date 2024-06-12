This unassuming $1 million Toronto home hides a stunning modern interior

This Toronto home looks like a tiny little cottage-style bungalow from the street. But don't be fooled, as 421 Craven Rd. is way cooler than first impressions would lead you to believe.

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom home was completely re-imagined back in 2017.

In 2017, it was owned by an architect who transformed the small home into a unique and very modern living space.

As you enter the home, you're immediately captivated by the cathedral ceilings with the exposed beams that make the home feel twice as big as it is.

The home is extremely minimalist, which works well in the small space as it makes it feel bright and airy, although some might see it as sterile.

Particularly in the kitchen with the all white cabinetry, built-in appliances and white quartz counters.

So, if you're more of a maximalist fan, then this house is not for you.

The main floor is open concept with tall sliding glass doors and a skylight that brings in lots of natural light.

The white oak hardwood floors and oversized tiles create a neutral pallet throughout the main floor.

And while the home does look like a bungalow from the outside, there are actually two storeys.

On the second floor, there's a primary bedroom with a stunning cantilevered terrace that overlooks the backyard.

In the basement of the home, there's more living space with a spearate office and a family room that can convert into a guest bedroom with a Murphy bed.

The backyard is small but cute, with pea gravel and a patio.

421 Craven Rd. is listed for $1,088,000, which is weirdly less than it sold for back in 2021.