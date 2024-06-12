Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 13 hours ago
421 Craven Road Toronto

This unassuming $1 million Toronto home hides a stunning modern interior

This Toronto home looks like a tiny little cottage-style bungalow from the street. But don't be fooled, as 421 Craven Rd. is way cooler than first impressions would lead you to believe. 

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom home was completely re-imagined back in 2017. 

421 Craven Road Toronto

The dining room with a custom dining table that can be negotiated into the purchase of the house. 

In 2017, it was owned by an architect who transformed the small home into a unique and very modern living space. 

421 Craven Road Toronto

The main floor. 

As you enter the home, you're immediately captivated by the cathedral ceilings with the exposed beams that make the home feel twice as big as it is. 

421 Craven Road Toronto

The stairs to the finished basement. 

The home is extremely minimalist, which works well in the small space as it makes it feel bright and airy, although some might see it as sterile. 

421 Craven Road Toronto

The kitchen. 

Particularly in the kitchen with the all white cabinetry, built-in appliances and white quartz counters.  

421 Craven Road Toronto

The primary bathroom.

So, if you're more of a maximalist fan, then this house is not for you. 

421 Craven Road Toronto

The living room. 

The main floor is open concept with tall sliding glass doors and a skylight that brings in lots of natural light. 

421 Craven Road Toronto

Built-in, concealed appliances keep the kitchen sleek and modern. 

The white oak hardwood floors and oversized tiles create a neutral pallet throughout the main floor. 

421 Craven Road Toronto

A view of the back of the house. 

And while the home does look like a bungalow from the outside, there are actually two storeys. 

421 Craven Road Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

On the second floor, there's a primary bedroom with a stunning cantilevered terrace that overlooks the backyard. 

421 Craven Road Toronto

The family room/guest room has a Murphy bed. 

In the basement of the home, there's more living space with a spearate office and a family room that can convert into a guest bedroom with a Murphy bed. 

421 Craven Road Toronto

The backyard. 

The backyard is small but cute, with pea gravel and a patio. 

421 Craven Road Toronto

An aerial view of the home. 

421 Craven Rd. is listed for $1,088,000, which is weirdly less than it sold for back in 2021.

Photos by

Advirtour
