Misha Gajewski
Posted 10 hours ago
1540 Watersedge Road Mississauga

This $15 million Mississauga home looks like an all-inclusive resort

Ever dreamt of living in a place where every day feels like you're at an all-inclusive resort?

Well, 1540 Watersedge Rd. might just be the answer to your dreams. 

This four-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 7,600-square-foot mansion in Mississauga with resort-like vibes is on the market for the first time.

1540 Watersedge Road Mississauga

The foyer.

As you enter the house, you're greeted by a massive foyer with soaring ceilings and a staircase that could easily double as a sculptural art installation. 

1540 Watersedge Road Mississauga

View through the house. 

The interior is quite masterful, as you can see right through the whole house's sculptural interiors to the lake from the front door. 

1540 Watersedge Road Mississauga

The bar in the front entrance. 

As you walk through the foyer, you pass a wet bar and enter into the main living space. 

1540 Watersedge Road Mississauga

The living room. 

With double-height ceilings, a very cool floating fireplace and floor-to-ceiling views of the backyard, it very much feels like an expensive hotel lobby. 

1540 Watersedge Road Mississauga

The view down to the living room. 

But unlike a hotel lobby there aren't people dragging suitcases across the floor, complaining about the view in their room or children playing tag around your legs. 

1540 Watersedge Road Mississauga

The open concept main floor. 

The living room, dining room and kitchen are all open-concept. 

1540 Watersedge Road Mississauga

The kitchen with granite counters. 

The kitchen is unique in that it features curved aubergine cabinets, and comes stocked with top-of-the-line appliances. 

1540 Watersedge Road Mississauga

A bedroom. 

The upper level of the house has all the bedrooms. 

1540 Watersedge Road Mississauga

The primary bedroom. 

Each room boasts its own distinctive charm, but the primary bedroom "emerges as a true sanctuary of indulgence," write listing agents Peter and Paige Torkan.

1540 Watersedge Road Mississauga

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

The primary bedroom features a bathroom that's bigger than most apartments with a jacuzzi-like bathtub, just to keep with that resort-like feel.  

1540 Watersedge Road Mississauga

The basement wet bar, lounge and golf simulator. 

The basement of this home has everything you could dream of, including a wet bar, a golf simulation room, a gym, and a four-person sauna.

1540 Watersedge Road Mississauga

The dining area. 

But the backyard is really where this house feels like a vacation. 

1540 Watersedge Road Mississauga

The backyard. 

There's a gorgeous patio, an astroturf putting green, a pool with a bridge over it and a lazy river, and a hot tub beckoning you to unwind and rejuvenate.

1540 Watersedge Road Mississauga

The putting green with a sand trap. 

All of this overlooks the Lake Ontario, so you can just imagine how stunning it is in the summer. 

1540 Watersedge Road Mississauga

The family room. 

Which begs the question who needs an all-inclusive resort when your home feels like one?

1540 Watersedge Road Mississauga

The front of the house. 

1540 Watersedge Rd. is listed for $14,980,000, which means we will be  at the swim up bar at the cheapest Iberostar hotel. 

Photos by

Birdhouse Media
