This $12 million house in Vaughan is Muskoka in the front and Miami in the back

Vaughan might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of sprawling luxury mansions, but maybe it should be.

Lately, Vaughan has been crushing it when it comes to homes we're drooling over. And now, another mega-mansion was just listed for $11,795,000.

151 Centre St. was crafted by architect Richard Librach, with interiors designed by Tara Fingold.

The result: the ultimate blend of Muskoka charm meets Miami luxury.

It is a very impressive 11,000-square-foot home that has even earned the attention of some seriously glossy magazines.

As you cruise through the gated entrance, you're met with a facade that mixes natural stone and walnut touches. The grand driveway, lit by lanterns, leads you to an impressive entrance.

"The front entrance has this really dramatic and imposing portico," notes listing agent Justin Cohen, explaining that the portico is a massive cantilevered overhang with a walnut V-Groove ceiling that really needs to be admired.

As you step inside, you're greeted by a sunken foyer that opens up to an airy, open-concept layout with ceilings that practically touch the sky.

"There's incredible ceiling heights everywhere," says Cohen.

The ceiling height is even more impressive when you look at the granite wall that goes from the basement all the way to the top floor.

On the main floor, you have all the principal rooms, and the kitchen is a chef's dream.

It comes complete with not one, but two pantries (including a hidden gem).

"There's a hidden walk-in pantry that looks like cabinetry in the kitchen, but it's a room," Cohen shares.

151 Centre St. features six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

The primary suite is a sanctuary with its own fireplace, private balcony, and a closet fit for royalty.

The ensuite is, of course, spa-like, with heated floors and a shower that'll make you forget you're not at a five-star resort.

The lower level is an absolute playground: full second kitchen, games room, movie theatre, gym — you name it.

Plus, there's a guest suite for your favourite visitors.

As for the outdoors, the backyard really brings the Miami vibes with a saltwater pool, hot-tub, and cabana.

In short, 151 Centre St. is modern, stylish, and packed with smart home goodies to make life a breeze.

"The quality here is amazing. [The owners] really went all out," said Cohen.