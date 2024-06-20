Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
151 Centre St. Vaughan

This $12 million house in Vaughan is Muskoka in the front and Miami in the back

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Vaughan might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of sprawling luxury mansions, but maybe it should be.

Lately, Vaughan has been crushing it when it comes to homes we're drooling over. And now, another mega-mansion was just listed for $11,795,000.151 Centre St. Vaughan

The main floor. 

151 Centre St. was crafted by architect Richard Librach, with interiors designed by Tara Fingold.

151 Centre St. Vaughan

The dining room. 

The result: the ultimate blend of Muskoka charm meets Miami luxury. 

151 Centre St. Vaughan

The living room. 

It is a very impressive 11,000-square-foot home that has even earned the attention of some seriously glossy magazines.

151 Centre St. Vaughan

A view from the breakfast nook. 

As you cruise through the gated entrance, you're met with a facade that mixes natural stone and walnut touches. The grand driveway, lit by lanterns, leads you to an impressive entrance.

151 Centre St. Vaughan

The front entrance. 

"The front entrance has this really dramatic and imposing portico," notes listing agent Justin Cohen, explaining that the portico is a massive cantilevered overhang with a walnut V-Groove ceiling that really needs to be admired. 

151 Centre St. Vaughan

The foyer. 

As you step inside, you're greeted by a sunken foyer that opens up to an airy, open-concept layout with ceilings that practically touch the sky.

151 Centre St. Vaughan

The view from the foyer. 

"There's incredible ceiling heights everywhere," says Cohen. 

151 Centre St. Vaughan

The soaring ceilings. 

The ceiling height is even more impressive when you look at the granite wall that goes from the basement all the way to the top floor. 

151 Centre St. Vaughan

The kitchen. 

On the main floor, you have all the principal rooms, and the kitchen is a chef's dream.

151 Centre St. Vaughan

Integrated appliances make the kitchen sleek. 

It comes complete with not one, but two pantries (including a hidden gem).

151 Centre St. Vaughan

The hidden pantry is through the "cabinet". 

"There's a hidden walk-in pantry that looks like cabinetry in the kitchen, but it's a room," Cohen shares. 

151 Centre St. Vaughan

A bedroom. 

151 Centre St. features six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. 

151 Centre St. Vaughan

The primary bedroom. 

The primary suite is a sanctuary with its own fireplace, private balcony, and a closet fit for royalty.

151 Centre St. Vaughan

The primary bathroom with a large double walk-in shower. 

The ensuite is, of course, spa-like, with heated floors and a shower that'll make you forget you're not at a five-star resort.

151 Centre St. Vaughan

The second kitchen in the basement and the games room. 

The lower level is an absolute playground: full second kitchen, games room, movie theatre, gym — you name it.

151 Centre St. Vaughan

The rec room in the basement. 

Plus, there's a guest suite for your favourite visitors.

151 Centre St. Vaughan

The backyard. 

As for the outdoors, the backyard really brings the Miami vibes with a saltwater pool, hot-tub, and cabana.

151 Centre St. Vaughan

The family room. 

In short, 151 Centre St. is modern, stylish, and packed with smart home goodies to make life a breeze.

151 Centre St. Vaughan

The dramatic driveway. 

"The quality here is amazing. [The owners] really went all out," said Cohen.

Photos by

Amazing Photo Video
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $12 million house in Vaughan is Muskoka in the front and Miami in the back

Construction of Toronto's mountain range-shaped condo about to reach its peak

Ontario landlord slammed for trying to rent out 'closet' for $800 per month

This wave-inspired condo complex is unlike anything else under construction in Toronto

This $5 million Toronto home got special permission to be the biggest in the neighbourhood

Horrifying Mississauga rental is basically just a storage area disguised as a room for $750

$1 million Toronto house may look like a concrete bunker but it's adorable inside

This is what a $30 million L.A.-inspired Toronto mansion looks like