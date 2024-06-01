This Victorian Gothic estate in Ontario is an iconic gem for $5 million

According to the listing, 1 Banfield St. is one of the most unique and prominent period homes in all of Southwestern Ontario.

And normally, we'd roll our eyes at the extravagant declarations of listing agents.

But when it comes to the Gothic Victorian estate, the Sotheby's International Realty team was not exaggerating.

1 Banfield St. was originally built in 1854 for Mr. Charles Whitlaw, the owner of Paris Mills, the largest mill in the province at the time.

And over the years, 1 Banfield St. has hosted many influential visitors.

According to the listing, Alexander Graham Bell, Henry Ford, Douglas Fairbanks Jr., Margaret Atwood, and Christopher Plummer have all visited this estate.

Even Queen Elizabeth got a bouquet of peonies from the garden during one of her visits to Paris, Ontario.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home is incredibly charming and filled with so much character it's hard to know where to start.

First off, many of the original historic features remain intact or have been lovingly restored.

Everything from the slate roof, hardwood floors, copper eaves, fireplaces, plaster mouldings, intricate millwork, and other old-world accents all add to the specialness of this home.

Also fun fact; the house was constructed with two-foot-thick interior walls.

"We have never seen that before," said one of the listing agents, Paul Maranger.

As you walk into the home, you're greeted by a grand foyer with the original glass doors.

The ground floor of the home offers a whopping 3,400 square feet of living space and includes the dining room, a large formal living room, a family room with a working fireplace, and a sunroom that is currently used as a study.

There's also a music room, breakfast room, walk-in pantry and more.

As you go through the house, you'll notice so many details that showcase the incredible craftsmanship, as well as the undeniably stunning taste of the previous owners.

For example, the house boasts 18 chandeliers, including 12 custom-crafted Murano chandeliers made by the renowned Vetreria Artistica Galliano Ferro.

While that name doesn't mean much to most, just know their creations can be found in places like the Gritti Palace in Venice, The Bellagio in Las Vegas, and The Pierre in New York.

In other words, they're fancy AF.

In total, the house offers over 5,800 square feet of space across two levels, with an additional 1,389 square feet in the attic and 1,716 square feet in the lower level.

On the second floor, you'll find four bedrooms, two of which have ensuites.

There's also another big main bathroom with a skylight and steam room for those rooms that aren't lucky enough to have an ensuite.

Also if you go up the second staircase off the kitchen you'll find a completely stand alone fifth bedroom with it's own ensuite – it used to be the maid quarters back in the day.

The attic space is unfinished but, as the listing mentions, has potential for future development.

However, the basement is finished and has a home gym and a recreation room.

Another thing that makes this house unique is that it's sitting on almost one acre of land surrounded by beautiful old trees.

The grounds were landscaped and designed by landscape architect John Lloyd and feature stone terraces and lush mature gardens, and the piece de la resistance is a 54 by 20-foot saltwater pool.

The pool also features a large Algonquin limestone wall with two waterfalls.

Also, in the pool area, you'll find twin cabanas and a sitting and dining area covered by a pergola, making it a perfect spot for relaxation and entertainment.

1 Banfield St. is currently listed for $4,895,000.