Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
1 Banfield Street Brant Ontario

This Victorian Gothic estate in Ontario is an iconic gem for $5 million

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

According to the listing, 1 Banfield St. is one of the most unique and prominent period homes in all of Southwestern Ontario.

And normally, we'd roll our eyes at the extravagant declarations of listing agents. 

But when it comes to the Gothic Victorian estate, the Sotheby's International Realty team was not exaggerating. 1 Banfield Street Brant Ontario

The living room. 

1 Banfield St. was originally built in 1854 for Mr. Charles Whitlaw, the owner of Paris Mills, the largest mill in the province at the time.

1 Banfield Street Brant Ontario

The front hall. 

And over the years, 1 Banfield St. has hosted many influential visitors.

1 Banfield Street Brant Ontario

The living room and the music room. 

According to the listing, Alexander Graham Bell, Henry Ford, Douglas Fairbanks Jr., Margaret Atwood, and Christopher Plummer have all visited this estate.

1 Banfield Street Brant Ontario

The gardens. 

Even Queen Elizabeth got a bouquet of peonies from the garden during one of her visits to Paris, Ontario.

1 Banfield Street Brant Ontario

The main staircase. 

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home is incredibly charming and filled with so much character it's hard to know where to start.

1 Banfield Street Brant Ontario

The family room. 

First off, many of the original historic features remain intact or have been lovingly restored.

1 Banfield Street Brant Ontario

The dining room. 

Everything from the slate roof, hardwood floors, copper eaves, fireplaces, plaster mouldings, intricate millwork, and other old-world accents all add to the specialness of this home. 

1 Banfield Street Brant Ontario

The sun room. 

Also fun fact; the house was constructed with two-foot-thick interior walls. 

1 Banfield Street Brant Ontario

A bedroom. 

"We have never seen that before," said one of the listing agents, Paul Maranger.

1 Banfield Street Brant Ontario

The foyer.

As you walk into the home, you're greeted by a grand foyer with the original glass doors. 

1 Banfield Street Brant Ontario

The sun room with one of 12 fancy chandeliers. 

The ground floor of the home offers a whopping 3,400 square feet of living space and includes the dining room, a large formal living room, a family room with a working fireplace, and a sunroom that is currently used as a study.

1 Banfield Street Brant Ontario

The music room with an original fireplace. 

There's also a music room, breakfast room, walk-in pantry and more. 

1 Banfield Street Brant Ontario

Millwork and mouldings add character to the spaces. 

As you go through the house, you'll notice so many details that showcase the incredible craftsmanship, as well as the undeniably stunning taste of the previous owners. 

1 Banfield Street Brant Ontario

A hallway. 

For example, the house boasts 18 chandeliers, including 12 custom-crafted Murano chandeliers made by the renowned Vetreria Artistica Galliano Ferro

1 Banfield Street Brant Ontario

An office. 

While that name doesn't mean much to most, just know their creations can be found in places like the Gritti Palace in Venice, The Bellagio in Las Vegas, and The Pierre in New York. 

1 Banfield Street Brant Ontario

A bedroom. 

In other words, they're fancy AF. 

1 Banfield Street Brant Ontario

The kitchen. 

In total, the house offers over 5,800 square feet of space across two levels, with an additional 1,389 square feet in the attic and 1,716 square feet in the lower level.

1 Banfield Street Brant Ontario

A bedroom. 

On the second floor, you'll find four bedrooms, two of which have ensuites. 

1 Banfield Street Brant Ontario

One of the ensuite bathrooms. 

There's also another big main bathroom with a skylight and steam room for those rooms that aren't lucky enough to have an ensuite. 

1 Banfield Street Brant Ontario

Another bedroom with a fireplace. 

Also if you go up the second staircase off the kitchen you'll find a completely stand alone fifth bedroom with it's own ensuite – it used to be the maid quarters back in the day. 

1 Banfield Street Brant Ontario

Another bedroom. 

The attic space is unfinished but, as the listing mentions, has potential for future development. 

1 Banfield Street Brant Ontario

The gym. 

However, the basement is finished and has a home gym and a recreation room. 

1 Banfield Street Brant Ontario

An aerial view of the property. 

Another thing that makes this house unique is that it's sitting on almost one acre of land surrounded by beautiful old trees.

1 Banfield Street Brant Ontario

The back patio. 

The grounds were landscaped and designed by landscape architect John Lloyd and feature stone terraces and lush mature gardens, and the piece de la resistance is a 54 by 20-foot saltwater pool.

1 Banfield Street Brant Ontario

The pool and cabanas. 

The pool also features a large Algonquin limestone wall with two waterfalls.

1 Banfield Street Brant Ontario

The dining area. 

Also, in the pool area, you'll find twin cabanas and a sitting and dining area covered by a pergola, making it a perfect spot for relaxation and entertainment.

1 Banfield Street Brant Ontario

An aerial shot of 1 Banfield St. 

1 Banfield St. is currently listed for $4,895,000.

Photos by

Mshati Productions
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This Victorian Gothic estate in Ontario is an iconic gem for $5 million

Here's what you actually need to make in a year to afford a home in Toronto right now

This newly renovated Toronto duplex is shockingly only $800,000

Shocking amount of Toronto renters are spending more than half their income on rent

This $12 million house in Vaughan is Muskoka in the front and Miami in the back

Construction of Toronto's mountain range-shaped condo about to reach its peak

Ontario landlord slammed for trying to rent out 'closet' for $800 per month

This wave-inspired condo complex is unlike anything else under construction in Toronto