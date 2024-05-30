Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
631 Rushton Rd. Toronto

This tiny one-bedroom Toronto home is just under $1M and cute as a button

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Any multimillion-dollar house with an almost unlimited design budget can look beautiful. 

We've written about so many of them over the years. 

But it truly takes a special kind of talent to turn something pretty ordinary into something beautiful. 

631 Rushton Rd. Toronto

The living room. 

However, 631 Rushton Rd. has done just that. The owners took this tiny one-bedroom house and really made it a home. 

631 Rushton Rd. Toronto

The basement storage area. 

When the home sold back in 2021, it was very granny (not chic) with lots of honey oak wood, a pine wood panelled basement and more gingham than seems necessary. 

631 Rushton Rd. Toronto

A little work-from-home nook. 

But with some paint and a few thoughtful upgrades, the dated house turned into a colourful and charming little home. 

631 Rushton Rd. Toronto

The front entrance. 

When you walk in, you're in the living room.

631 Rushton Rd. TorontoThe living room is cozy with a fireplace, plenty of daylight for plants, and beautiful new dark wood floors. 

631 Rushton Rd. Toronto

The bedroom. 

The bedroom is off the living room. It's a simple space, with a closet and enough room for a queen-sized bed. 

631 Rushton Rd. Toronto

A dining nook. 

The kitchen is at the back of the house, and they clearly leaned into the green kitchen trend. 

631 Rushton Rd. Toronto

The kitchen. 

It's bold, for sure, but the updated appliance and features like the butcher block counter top and light pink backsplash make it work.

631 Rushton Rd. Toronto

One of two bathrooms. 

The basement has more living space with an extra bedroom (currently a music room), extra bathroom, and a rec room. 

631 Rushton Rd. Toronto

The basement rec room. 

The once pine wood walls are now a deep teal colour, and I think we're really seeing the power paint can have in transforming a home.  Take note, people!

631 Rushton Rd. Toronto

The back deck. 

While this home is precious, the value really lies in the land. It's a narrow 16-foot-wide lot that extends back 110 feet. 

631 Rushton Rd. Toronto

The backyard. 

So there's plenty of room for expansion or even building a new house, like many of the neighbours have done. 

631 Rushton Rd. Toronto

The living room with a plant wall. 

And it's not a bad idea considering detached homes in this area are going for an average of $1.9 million.

631 Rushton Rd. Toronto

The back of 631 Rushton Rd.

So 631 Rushton Rd., which listed for only $975,000, might be a pretty good buy.

Photos by

Julian Mendl for Toronto Pix
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This tiny one-bedroom Toronto home is just under $1M and cute as a button

Huge four-tower condo development to reshape major Toronto intersection

Here are the most affordable Canadian cities of 2024

You can see right through this modern $4M Toronto home

Here's how much it really costs to own home in Toronto

Toronto landlord slammed for renting out room full of bunk beds for $2,000 per month

Ontario mall will be completely demolished and replaced by futuristic towers

You can buy an entire 18-unit Toronto apartment building for $7M right now