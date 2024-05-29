Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
29 Walford Road Toronto

You can see right through this modern $4M Toronto home

Homes normally have more walls than windows for a couple of reasons. 

One, because glass is more expensive than brick or concrete. 

Two, because in Canada, where it is generally freezing for a large portion of the year and boiling for the rest, insulation is important, and glass isn't the best thermal insulator. 

But it's kind of a shame since the look of an almost all-glass house is pretty spectacular – just look at 29 Walford Rd. where you can basically see the backyard from the front driveway. 

29 Walford Road Toronto

A sitting room with a view of the street. 

Built by Barros Custom Homes, this four bedroom, six bathroom is meticulously designed with more than 4,000-square-feet of living space. 

29 Walford Road Toronto

Natural light filters throughout the home. 

As you walk into the house you're greeted by soaring ceilings, large wide plank white oak hardwood floors and the most natural light ever. 

29 Walford Road Toronto

The unique and modern powder room. 

The home is quite minimalist, but there's a ton of beautiful details throughout. 

29 Walford Road Toronto

The dining room with a wood feature wall. 

For example, the solid wood trim and doors, the high end hardware, and the integrated lighting and brass inlays – the attention is all in the details. 

29 Walford Road Toronto

The kitchen with integrated appliances. 

The kitchen is bold with leathered textured counters and matte black cabinetry and appliances, which will show every finger print ever, but look so good its hard to resist. 

29 Walford Road Toronto

The steam fireplace in the primary bedroom. 

The bedrooms are upstairs and each have their own ensuite and a walk-in / built-in closet. 

29 Walford Road Toronto

The large and bright primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom is extra though with two closets, a steam fireplace and a whole wall of floor-to-ceiling windows.

29 Walford Road Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

The ensuite is luxurious with a soaking tub, double vanity and LED mirrors so you can make sure your makeup is properly blended. 

29 Walford Road Toronto

The sitting room with built-in cabinetry. 

On the third floor of the house, under the vaulted ceilings, is a sitting area with another full wall of windows looking over the street.  

29 Walford Road Toronto

The kitchen with Bespoke NOIR Appliances.

And of course, like any luxury house built these days, 29 Walford Rd. comes stacked with plenty of bells and whistles. 

29 Walford Road Toronto

The living room with a wine display. 

The home is fully automated with Control4, there's a gym and two wine beverage centres – because priorities. 

29 Walford Road Toronto

The basement rec room and wet bar. 

This is a new build, so there's even more opportunity to make it luxurious. According to the listing, there are rough-ins for a heated driveway and automated window coverings. 

29 Walford Road Toronto

The outdoor patio with a waterfall feature. 

As for outdoor space, there's a big backyard, which is a bit bare right now. But when the new plants grow a bit more it will be much nicer.

29 Walford Road Toronto

The back of the house. 

29 Walford Rd. is listed for $4,200,000.

Photos by

posh-haus.com
