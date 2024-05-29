You can see right through this modern $4M Toronto home

Homes normally have more walls than windows for a couple of reasons.

One, because glass is more expensive than brick or concrete.

Two, because in Canada, where it is generally freezing for a large portion of the year and boiling for the rest, insulation is important, and glass isn't the best thermal insulator.

But it's kind of a shame since the look of an almost all-glass house is pretty spectacular – just look at 29 Walford Rd. where you can basically see the backyard from the front driveway.

Built by Barros Custom Homes, this four bedroom, six bathroom is meticulously designed with more than 4,000-square-feet of living space.

As you walk into the house you're greeted by soaring ceilings, large wide plank white oak hardwood floors and the most natural light ever.

The home is quite minimalist, but there's a ton of beautiful details throughout.

For example, the solid wood trim and doors, the high end hardware, and the integrated lighting and brass inlays – the attention is all in the details.

The kitchen is bold with leathered textured counters and matte black cabinetry and appliances, which will show every finger print ever, but look so good its hard to resist.

The bedrooms are upstairs and each have their own ensuite and a walk-in / built-in closet.

The primary bedroom is extra though with two closets, a steam fireplace and a whole wall of floor-to-ceiling windows.

The ensuite is luxurious with a soaking tub, double vanity and LED mirrors so you can make sure your makeup is properly blended.

On the third floor of the house, under the vaulted ceilings, is a sitting area with another full wall of windows looking over the street.

And of course, like any luxury house built these days, 29 Walford Rd. comes stacked with plenty of bells and whistles.

The home is fully automated with Control4, there's a gym and two wine beverage centres – because priorities.

This is a new build, so there's even more opportunity to make it luxurious. According to the listing, there are rough-ins for a heated driveway and automated window coverings.

As for outdoor space, there's a big backyard, which is a bit bare right now. But when the new plants grow a bit more it will be much nicer.

29 Walford Rd. is listed for $4,200,000.