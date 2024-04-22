Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
windsor apartments for rent

Ontario attic rental with exposed wires next to sink called out as 'dirty death trap'

Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Ontario's rental market is especially gruelling for tenants right now, between rent prices continuing to skyrocket and increased competition for cost-effective living accommodations. 

Browsing through websites like Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace, you're bound to come across endless alarming listings the more you decrease your budget, as some landlords look to capitalize on those strapped for cash by compromising privacy, cleanliness, and even safety. 

One listing recently posted on Facebook Marketplace in Windsor was reshared on Reddit and went viral all thanks to its baffling and potentially dangerous setup, which included a seemingly open wire outlet right next to the kitchen sink. 

Most of the comments under the Reddit thread concerned the space's wire outlet, leading many users to call on Windsor residents to report the listing. 

"Please report it if you have the address, nothing will change if people keep letting these places go on. Especially with the electrical sitting over a f*cking sink," one person wrote. 

750 a month to live in a dirty death trap in Windsor
byu/pilot-squid inSlumlordsCanada

Other users highlighted the listing's "atrocious" price, and took the opportunity to discuss the region's exorbitant real estate market as a whole. 

"Wow. I'm in Windsor and the prices here are atrocious. This is sickening," another person said. 

"Sad thing is, that won't last on the market here. You can't find a studio apartment for under $1,000 now and the vacancy rate in this city is one of the lowest in the country. Slumlords are posting hell holes and they are getting scooped up because there's no options unless you wanna live in a bed-bug motel," one comment reads. 

According to rental.ca's April 2024 Rent Report, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Windsor is currently $1,546, and $1.885 for a two-bedroom apartment.

For comparison, Toronto's average one-bedroom apartment now runs for $2,471 and $3,247 for a two-bedroom apartment. 

Lead photo by

Reddit
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Ontario attic rental with exposed wires next to sink called out as 'dirty death trap'

Toronto landlord serves potential tenant with 'ridiculous' list of rules

These once-affordable Toronto multiplexes got turned into luxury apartments

Sketchy Airbnb in Toronto has 10 basement bunk beds for over $600 a month each

This $5.5 million Toronto home overlooks a lush ravine

Developer wants to tear down a block of Toronto townhomes for a new 59-storey tower

Ontario landlord catches heat for listing two-bedroom apartment 'ideal for 7 students'

This $6.5 million Toronto home with a backyard oasis is picture perfect