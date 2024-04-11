One of Toronto's most iconic mansions could be destined for redevelopment

One of Toronto's most famous mansions could be up for some big changes in the coming years, as a listing for the iconic Keg Mansion suggests the palatial home-turned-steakhouse may be in play for a future high-rise redevelopment.

Property owner Farhi Holdings Corporation has posted a pair of listings for the Keg Mansion Restaurant within the iconic 1867-built Euclid Hall at 515 Jarvis Street, as well as the adjacent 1887-built Massey Family Mansion at 519 Jarvis — and it's not the first time that a listing for the site has stirred up concerns about redevelopment.

A blogTO reader flagged the listings for the sites, which advertises 1.17 acres of land encompassing the two mansions, described as "highly efficient for high-rise redevelopment with 250 feet of frontage along Jarvis Street and a depth of 200 feet."

Identical listings posted in 2021 stirred up concerns that a redevelopment was imminent, though the property owner informed blogTO that the listing was posted in error and later removed it entirely.

But those real estate listings are now back in the same form, with an added note informing would-be purchasers that "this property is currently leased by The Keg."

Web archives indicate the listing for the Keg Mansion was removed between late 2021 and January 2024, when it was reposted in its entirety, suggesting that the mansions are once again being shopped around to prospective buyers.

This doesn't necessarily pose any immediate threat to the existing restaurant, as its lease is explicitly mentioned in the listing. However, it could point to an uncertain future for the Keg's long-established presence on Jarvis.

That being said, a future redevelopment wouldn't necessarily displace the current tenant.

The mansion itself, thanks to its protected status under the Ontario Heritage Act, would live on within the base of any high-rise redevelopment. Included in the listing are two development concepts, both of which would preserve the existing mansion to varying degrees — including one that would leave the mansion entirely untouched.

Existing and planned high-rises in the immediate vicinity would all but guarantee the approval of a tall building on this site. However, attempts to sell this property seem to have fallen flat in the past, and it's anyone's guess if the land will be redeveloped any time soon.