Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 14 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
room for rent toronto

Bizarre Toronto rental lists shared 'masterbation' room for $600 per month

Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 14 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Scrolling through websites like Facebook Marketplace or Kijiji, you're bound to come across some seriously questionable rental listings in Toronto, but this one advertising a shared "masterbation [sic]" room might just take the cake. 

The listing, which has already made rounds on Reddit and X, has caused considerable confusion, with viewers re-reading the rental's title multiple times to determine exactly what the landlord was suggesting. 

While a solo accommodation might've been more befitting in this case, the "shared masterbation [sic] room" does come with some perks, including nearby shopping centres like No Frills, Dollarama, and Cedarbrae Mall. 

The $600 per month listing also notes that the hall and kitchen of the home are shared with other roommates, but "private time can be arranged."

Most responses to the listing quickly suggested that the landlord probably meant to advertise a "master bedroom," although that didn't do much to prevent a wave of sarcastic and hilarious comments from rolling in. 

"I don't know how I feel about sharing my jerk off room with others but thankfully private time can be arranged so it could be worse," one person wrote on Reddit. 

"Problem is that $600 is too low for a master bedroom with utilities included. I'm afraid it might actually mean what it seems to mean," another comment reads. 

Despite the rental being posted almost a month ago, its title still hasn't changed following all of the online commentary, leaving into question if the original poster knew exactly what they meant when they chose the suggestive description. 

Lead photo by

Kijiji
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

More Ontario residents turning to non-traditional housing options in overpriced market

Bizarre Toronto rental lists shared 'masterbation' room for $600 per month

This ultra modern $3 million Toronto triplex towers over its neighbours

This Toronto parking lot for sale is probably going to become a condo real soon

Toronto neighbourhood full of high-rises trying to stop another high-rise

Toronto condo developer launches lawsuit against buyer who couldn't pay for unit

A huge Toronto condo proposal just keeps getting taller and taller

Ontario landlord shares shocking video of trashed house after tenant skips rent