This tiny Toronto home is almost $2 million

It's been a while since we've seen a house where the listing price makes us do a double take.

That's not to say Toronto homes haven't been overvalued, but in the past few months we've seen a massive drop in home sales and prices.

But before we get all excited about a market correction a house like 54 Gwendolen Ave. comes along and all of a sudden we're second guessing ourselves.

This tiny two-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow is listed for $1,699,000, which feels wrong.

Before we go jumping to conclusions, let's take a step back and see why this house might be priced that way.

Obviously the big thing is location. West Lansing is a pretty snazzy neighbourhood where, on average, houses sell for over $2 million.

There's even a house in this neighbourhood listed at $16 million.

So location wise, it's premium.

Further, the land this tiny house is sitting on is sizeable. It's sitting on a rare 41.88 by 130 foot corner lot.

And while this house is cute with its vaulted wood ceilings, big windows and cozy fireplace, there's no universe where this home will stay as is.

As the listing advertises 54 Gwendolen Ave. has "limitless potential". In other words, you can build a big multi-million dollar home to fit right in with your neighbours.

But does that make it worth almost $2 million? Maybe if you plan on building your dream forever home and aren't worried about seeing an immediate return on investment.

However, if you plan on flipping the property and want a relatively immediate return on investment it might not be worth it.

According to Albo Homes, the cost of building a new luxury home in Toronto can run anywhere between $950K and over $2 million.

It's also worth noting that comparable properties, in terms of size, with newer, larger homes on them haven't sold for much more than $3 million.

All that is to say, not sure the math is mathing on this one.