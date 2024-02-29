Pusateri's location to be demolished for huge Toronto condo development

An evolving development proposal could soon spell the end of a Pusateri's location that has served Toronto's Avenue Road and Lawrence area for almost four decades.

A proposal to redevelop 284 Lawrence Avenue West and surrounding properties was first tabled in spring 2020 by developer First Capital, proposing a two-building condo development wrapping around the Avenue and Lawrence intersection.

The previous proposal submitted almost four years earlier excluded the Royal Lighting store operating at the corner of Avenue Road and Douglas Avenue to the north, and a medical building to the east.

Both properties have since been scooped up by the developer, leading to the current revised proposal, which increases the previously proposed heights of 10 and 13 storeys, and adds another 200 condominium units to the mix.

This expanded scope now threatens to swallow up several businesses, including the aforementioned grocery store and lighting store, as well as a Starbucks location, a Fancy Frank's restaurant, and a medical office building.

The current proposal calls for a pair of Turner Fleischer Architects-designed buildings rising 14 and 12 storeys, and containing a combined 665 condominium units along with 15 rentals to replace existing units currently on site.

While Pusateri's has yet to officially comment on the 2020 proposal or the subsequent late 2023 resubmission, there is a strong indication that the grocer — which has had a presence on the site since 1986 — may plan to set up shop within a new grocery store space planned within the base of the development.

Plans include a sizeable retail space measuring 2,870 square metres, labelled in diagrams as a "food store." This space is a likely indication that the developer has either worked out a plan to keep Pusateri's on as a retail anchor for its new development or, at the very least, introduce a new grocer to the Avenue and Lawrence intersection.

Additional retail spaces are also planned to the north of the food store, fronting Avenue Road, and to the east along Lawrence Avenue West.

While the proposal is likely to ruffle the feathers of those relying on the existing grocery store that will be temporarily displaced, the project would offer some major improvements for locals.

A new public right of way is planned to run along the southern property line, creating a new shortcut between Lawrence Avenue West and Douglas Avenue that bypasses the busy Avenue and Lawrence intersection.

Locals would also gain a new park measuring 1,088 square metres at the north end of the property at the corner of Avenue Road and Douglas Avenue.