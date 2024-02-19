Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
19 Country Lane Toronto

This $20 million Toronto mansion is the definition of dream home

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

When 19 Country Lane sold back in 2014, it was nothing but a pretty standard bungalow. 

But 10 years later, after a serious glow up, it is a total dream home. 

Nestled within the prestigious Bridle Path community, 19 Country Lane is a move-in ready gated estate on a sunny south-facing lot, boasting unparalleled luxury and comfort.

19 Country Lane Toronto

An aerial view of the home. 

The home was custom-built by the renowned SKR Homes and spans an impressive 15,583 square feet.

19 Country Lane Toronto

The foyer. 

As you step inside, you're immediately dazzled by the grandeur of the cathedral skylight and the seamless open plan layout with soaring ceilings. 

19 Country Lane Toronto

One of seven fireplaces in the house. 

The interior design and materials are classic and timeless.

19 Country Lane Toronto

The dining room. 

The home features things like herringbone hardwood and Italian Statuario marble floors throughout. 

19 Country Lane Toronto

The kitchen. 

The chef's kitchen is a culinary enthusiast's dream with top of the line appliances and more prep and storage space than any one family needs. 

19 Country Lane Toronto

The family room. 

The kitchen seamlessly flows into the family room and covered outdoor living area, which is perfect for entertaining guests year-round.

19 Country Lane Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

The estate boasts five bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, which are all clearly beautiful but the palatial primary bedroom is a sanctuary unto itself.

19 Country Lane Toronto

The primary bedroom double-sided fireplace. 

It boasts a private living room, double-sided fireplace, and terrace overlooking the manicured grounds.

19 Country Lane Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

The spa-like ensuite is a haven of relaxation, featuring a cast iron tub, oversized steam shower, and luxurious finishes.

19 Country Lane Toronto

The media room. 

For entertainment, the second level offers a media room, while the third floor loft provides additional space for recreation and leisure.

19 Country Lane Toronto

The basement. 

The walk-out lower level has all-inclusive resort level amenities.

19 Country Lane Toronto

The living room in the guest house. 

It comes complete with a wine cellar, game room, cigar lounge, gym, massage room, sauna, salon, and private nanny quarters.

19 Country Lane Toronto

The backyard with the guest house. 

Outside, the meticulously manicured grounds showcase a stunning concrete pool and spa, surrounded by lush landscaping.

19 Country Lane Toronto

A view of the outdoor kitchen. 

An outdoor kitchen with a built-in gas BBQ and wood-burning pizza oven is perfect for al fresco dining and summer soirées.

19 Country Lane Toronto

Coffered ceilings add architectural interest. 

And if the main house wasn't enough there's a  guest house.

19 Country Lane Toronto

A bedroom. 

It's features include wall-to-wall bi-folding doors, heated floors, vaulted ceilings, a bathroom, bedroom, kitchen, and living space—ideal for hosting guests in style.

19 Country Lane Toronto

A covered sitting area overlooking the backyard. 

And no multi-million dollar dream estate would be complete without modern amenities.

19 Country Lane Toronto

The loft area of the house is a kids playroom. 

This house really has it all, including radiant floor heating, heated driveways and garage, Control 4 automation for blinds, speakers, lights, and more.

19 Country Lane Toronto

An outdoor fireplace.

The home also has seven fireplaces, indoor/outdoor security cameras, an elevator, and a four-car garage with the possibility to add subterranean lifts. 

19 Country Lane Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

It is truly one-of-a-kind and if anyone were to imagine a dream home it would probably be something like this.

19 Country Lane Toronto

The back of the house. 

The only downside for us mere mortals is 19 Country Lane is currently listed for $19,800,000

Photos by

Moveta Realty Inc.
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $20 million Toronto mansion is the definition of dream home

This $8 million ultra modern Toronto mansion is next door to a weird bungalow

Someone in Toronto made a page that's like Tinder for apartment rentals

5 most desirable areas to buy a home within a one-hour drive of Toronto

Tiny Toronto home sold for ridiculous price sparks rage about the housing market

Someone in Toronto is renting out a bed in the middle of a kitchen

Toronto throws wrench in plan to build massive high-rise community around mall

Toronto home sales and prices are set to surge this year and experts are raising alarm bells