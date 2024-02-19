This $20 million Toronto mansion is the definition of dream home

When 19 Country Lane sold back in 2014, it was nothing but a pretty standard bungalow.

But 10 years later, after a serious glow up, it is a total dream home.

Nestled within the prestigious Bridle Path community, 19 Country Lane is a move-in ready gated estate on a sunny south-facing lot, boasting unparalleled luxury and comfort.

The home was custom-built by the renowned SKR Homes and spans an impressive 15,583 square feet.

As you step inside, you're immediately dazzled by the grandeur of the cathedral skylight and the seamless open plan layout with soaring ceilings.

The interior design and materials are classic and timeless.

The home features things like herringbone hardwood and Italian Statuario marble floors throughout.

The chef's kitchen is a culinary enthusiast's dream with top of the line appliances and more prep and storage space than any one family needs.

The kitchen seamlessly flows into the family room and covered outdoor living area, which is perfect for entertaining guests year-round.

The estate boasts five bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, which are all clearly beautiful but the palatial primary bedroom is a sanctuary unto itself.

It boasts a private living room, double-sided fireplace, and terrace overlooking the manicured grounds.

The spa-like ensuite is a haven of relaxation, featuring a cast iron tub, oversized steam shower, and luxurious finishes.

For entertainment, the second level offers a media room, while the third floor loft provides additional space for recreation and leisure.

The walk-out lower level has all-inclusive resort level amenities.

It comes complete with a wine cellar, game room, cigar lounge, gym, massage room, sauna, salon, and private nanny quarters.

Outside, the meticulously manicured grounds showcase a stunning concrete pool and spa, surrounded by lush landscaping.

An outdoor kitchen with a built-in gas BBQ and wood-burning pizza oven is perfect for al fresco dining and summer soirées.

And if the main house wasn't enough there's a guest house.

It's features include wall-to-wall bi-folding doors, heated floors, vaulted ceilings, a bathroom, bedroom, kitchen, and living space—ideal for hosting guests in style.

And no multi-million dollar dream estate would be complete without modern amenities.

This house really has it all, including radiant floor heating, heated driveways and garage, Control 4 automation for blinds, speakers, lights, and more.

The home also has seven fireplaces, indoor/outdoor security cameras, an elevator, and a four-car garage with the possibility to add subterranean lifts.

It is truly one-of-a-kind and if anyone were to imagine a dream home it would probably be something like this.

The only downside for us mere mortals is 19 Country Lane is currently listed for $19,800,000.