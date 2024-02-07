This $3.4 million Vaughan home is mid-century modernism at its finest

There's a reason mid-century modern design never goes out of style and here to prove it is 181 Gidleigh Park Cres.

Originally commissioned by Les and Lois Shaw in the early 1970s this four-bedroom, five-bathroom home is a prime example of classic design meets contemporary comfort.

Designed by renowned architect Henry Fliess, one of the original architects of the Don Mills master plan, this exquisite bungalow stands as a testament to the enduring allure of mid-century modern design.

Right when you enter the home the sight steals your breath. The majestic vaulted ceiling adorned with exposed beams allows sunlight to dance freely throughout the space and looks stunning.

"With an emphasis on abundant light, the house utilizes large windows and open spaces to create a bright and airy atmosphere," listing agent Lawra Marzetti told blogTO.

The home also has that seamless indoor-outdoor flow that is a classic mid-century design feature.

"This particular home showcases the essence of west coast architecture, featuring a mid-century modern design that seamlessly integrates with the surrounding natural elements," adds Marzetti.

There's cute touches like built-in planters, which is another delightful way to add nature to your home.

"The interior design pays homage to the mid-century modern era, with clean lines, minimalist furnishings, and a focus on functionality," notes Marzetti.

But the home isn't stuck in the past – there's been plenty of upgrades to make this retro beauty 21st Century compatible.

In the kitchen you've got stainless steel double ovens, a Wolf gas cooktop, two dishwashers, two refrigerators, and a host of other high-end amenities included.

Every square inch of this 5,400-square foot home is luxurious.

The lower level family room and bar effortlessly lead out to a freeform pool, promising endless hours of summertime delight.

For those seeking entertainment of a different kind, look no further than the billiard/games room, where friendly competition reigns supreme.

Or perhaps wellness is on your agenda – you can indulge in the home gym and sauna, ensuring both body and mind are cared for in style.

And the allure of this home doesn't stop there. It has smart home features abound, ensuring that every aspect of daily life is seamlessly integrated into the modern world.

Plus with easily adaptable spaces for generational living, this residence caters to the diverse needs of today's homeowners, offering flexibility without compromise.

And while the inside of the home is beautiful, the surrounding property is no slouch.

From the pool to the professionally landscaped gardens with irrigation and lighting that sets the mood just right, the outdoor space is as welcoming as the inside.

181 Gidleigh Park Cres. is currently listed for $3,380,000, which is down from its original listing price of $3,498,000.