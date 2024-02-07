Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
181 Gidleigh Park Cres. Vaughan

This $3.4 million Vaughan home is mid-century modernism at its finest

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

There's a reason mid-century modern design never goes out of style and here to prove it is 181 Gidleigh Park Cres.

Originally commissioned by Les and Lois Shaw in the early 1970s this four-bedroom, five-bathroom home is a prime example of classic design meets contemporary comfort.

Designed by renowned architect Henry Fliess, one of the original architects of the Don Mills master plan, this exquisite bungalow stands as a testament to the enduring allure of mid-century modern design.

181 Gidleigh Park Cres. Vaughan

The living room. 

Right when you enter the home the sight steals your breath. The majestic vaulted ceiling adorned with exposed beams allows sunlight to dance freely throughout the space and looks stunning.

"With an emphasis on abundant light, the house utilizes large windows and open spaces to create a bright and airy atmosphere," listing agent Lawra Marzetti told blogTO.

181 Gidleigh Park Cres. Vaughan

The dining room. 

The home also has that seamless indoor-outdoor flow that is a classic mid-century design feature. 

"This particular home showcases the essence of west coast architecture, featuring a mid-century modern design that seamlessly integrates with the surrounding natural elements," adds Marzetti.

181 Gidleigh Park Cres. Vaughan

The foyer. 

There's cute touches like built-in planters, which is another delightful way to add nature to your home.

181 Gidleigh Park Cres. Vaughan

A wet bar. 

"The interior design pays homage to the mid-century modern era, with clean lines, minimalist furnishings, and a focus on functionality," notes Marzetti.

But the home isn't stuck in the past – there's been plenty of upgrades to make this retro beauty 21st Century compatible.

181 Gidleigh Park Cres. Vaughan

The kitchen and breakfast area. 

In the kitchen you've got stainless steel double ovens, a Wolf gas cooktop, two dishwashers, two refrigerators, and a host of other high-end amenities included.

181 Gidleigh Park Cres. Vaughan

A bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. 

Every square inch of this 5,400-square foot home is luxurious.

181 Gidleigh Park Cres. Vaughan

The family room. 

The lower level family room and bar effortlessly lead out to a freeform pool, promising endless hours of summertime delight.

181 Gidleigh Park Cres. Vaughan

The games room. 

For those seeking entertainment of a different kind, look no further than the billiard/games room, where friendly competition reigns supreme.

181 Gidleigh Park Cres. Vaughan

The spa. 

Or perhaps wellness is on your agenda – you can indulge in the home gym and sauna, ensuring both body and mind are cared for in style.

181 Gidleigh Park Cres. Vaughan

The primary bedroom. 

And the allure of this home doesn't stop there. It has smart home features abound, ensuring that every aspect of daily life is seamlessly integrated into the modern world.

181 Gidleigh Park Cres. Vaughan

Beautiful vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and brick wall. 

Plus with easily adaptable spaces for generational living, this residence caters to the diverse needs of today's homeowners, offering flexibility without compromise.

181 Gidleigh Park Cres. Vaughan

A cozy outdoor firepit. 

And while the inside of the home is beautiful, the surrounding property is no slouch. 

181 Gidleigh Park Cres. Vaughan

The backyard. 

From the pool to the professionally landscaped gardens with irrigation and lighting that sets the mood just right, the outdoor space is as welcoming as the inside.

181 Gidleigh Park Cres. Vaughan

The back of the house. 

181 Gidleigh Park Cres. is currently listed for $3,380,000, which is down from its original listing price of $3,498,000.

Photos by

Stallone Media
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $3.4 million Vaughan home is mid-century modernism at its finest

Real estate agent calls building 'worst condo in Toronto' and it's not what you're thinking

Ford government issues order that could sideline many huge Toronto developments

Canada announces $99M in new funding to tackle rent affordability

Toronto's real estate market is getting competitive again and experts say it will get worse

People are leaving Toronto in droves to buy cheaper houses elsewhere in Canada

Canada's housing crisis is so bad the foreign homebuyers' ban was just extended

This $2.5M home outside of Toronto will make you want to leave the city