This $8 million ultra modern Toronto mansion is next door to a weird bungalow

Back in 2018, we featured 17 & 23 Beechwood Ave. as a "House of the Week".

When we first wrote about it, the unique bungalow with gold walls and a mirrored fireplace was listed for $10,499,000.

The price tag, to be fair, wasn't just for the home, it was for the home plus the acre of land that was their backyard and actually the full property lot of 17 Beechwood Ave.

Six years later it seems the land has been split and now at 17 Beechwood Ave. is a "modern architectural masterpiece"... or at least that's what the listing is calling it.

And to be fair, it's the nicest (also most expensive) garden suite we've seen.

From the moment you step inside, the sheer opulence is overwhelming.

With soaring 10-foot ceilings on the main and second floors, and an impressive 12-foot ceiling in the basement, this residence exudes an unparalleled sense of grandeur.

But the luxury doesn't stop there – an elevator provides access to all floors, ensuring convenience and accessibility for all.

Prepare to pamper yourself with heated floors throughout the home – from the driveway to the backyard, and even in the bathrooms.

Ambient lighting and built-in speakers create an atmosphere of sophistication and relaxation, while impeccable workmanship and high-end finishes add a touch of elegance to every corner.

Step into the kitchen of your dreams, featuring a grand porcelain slab island with a glass and porcelain breakfast table. Subzero, Wolf, and Miele appliances await your culinary creations, complemented by a butler's pantry and French servery.

The open-concept family room with a gas fireplace seamlessly connects to the backyard oasis, perfect for indoor-outdoor entertaining.

Each bedroom boasts its own ensuite bathroom, ensuring privacy and comfort for every member of the household.

The primary room is massive and features an equally huge walk-in closet.

Plus there's a spa-like ensuite with eight pieces of indulgence.

Floating stairs with colour-changing LED recessed baseboards add a contemporary touch, while double skylights flood the space with natural light.

The walk-up basement is an entertainment enthusiast's paradise, with a spacious rec room, wet bar, and custom theatre room complete with star lighting and surround sound.

The backyard is as lavish as the inside of the home. There's a heated saltwater pool and an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven and BBQ.

And it's also worth noting that this house is stacked with every amenity you could think of.

From the glass wine display with rough-in to the custom designer wallpaper throughout, and security cameras for peace of mind, this home truly has it all.

17 Beechwood Ave. is currently listed for $7,998,000.