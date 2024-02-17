Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
17 Beechwood Ave. Toronto

This $8 million ultra modern Toronto mansion is next door to a weird bungalow

Back in 2018, we featured 17 & 23 Beechwood Ave. as a "House of the Week".

When we first wrote about it, the unique bungalow with gold walls and a mirrored fireplace was listed for $10,499,000

The price tag, to be fair, wasn't just for the home, it was for the home plus the acre of land that was their backyard and actually the full property lot of 17 Beechwood Ave.17 Beechwood Ave. Toronto

An aerial view of 23 Beechwood Ave. and 17 Beechwood Ave. 

Six years later it seems the land has been split and now at 17 Beechwood Ave. is a "modern architectural masterpiece"... or at least that's what the listing is calling it. 

17 Beechwood Ave. Toronto

The family room. 

And to be fair, it's the nicest (also most expensive) garden suite we've seen.

17 Beechwood Ave. Toronto

A bathroom with a gold toilet. 

From the moment you step inside, the sheer opulence is overwhelming.

17 Beechwood Ave. Toronto

A view into the dining room. 

With soaring 10-foot ceilings on the main and second floors, and an impressive 12-foot ceiling in the basement, this residence exudes an unparalleled sense of grandeur.

17 Beechwood Ave. Toronto

A home office. 

But the luxury doesn't stop there – an elevator provides access to all floors, ensuring convenience and accessibility for all.

17 Beechwood Ave. Toronto

The foyer. 

Prepare to pamper yourself with heated floors throughout the home – from the driveway to the backyard, and even in the bathrooms.

17 Beechwood Ave. Toronto

The living room. 

Ambient lighting and built-in speakers create an atmosphere of sophistication and relaxation, while impeccable workmanship and high-end finishes add a touch of elegance to every corner.

17 Beechwood Ave. Toronto

The kitchen. 

Step into the kitchen of your dreams, featuring a grand porcelain slab island with a glass and porcelain breakfast table. Subzero, Wolf, and Miele appliances await your culinary creations, complemented by a butler's pantry and French servery.

17 Beechwood Ave. Toronto

The kitchen is open concept with the family room. 

The open-concept family room with a gas fireplace seamlessly connects to the backyard oasis, perfect for indoor-outdoor entertaining.

17 Beechwood Ave. Toronto

One of four bedrooms. 

Each bedroom boasts its own ensuite bathroom, ensuring privacy and comfort for every member of the household.

17 Beechwood Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary room is massive and features an equally huge walk-in closet.

17 Beechwood Ave. Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

Plus there's a spa-like ensuite with eight pieces of indulgence.

17 Beechwood Ave. Toronto

A wine fridge and LED stairs. 

Floating stairs with colour-changing LED recessed baseboards add a contemporary touch, while double skylights flood the space with natural light.

17 Beechwood Ave. Toronto

The basement wet bar and gym. 

The walk-up basement is an entertainment enthusiast's paradise, with a spacious rec room, wet bar, and custom theatre room complete with star lighting and surround sound.

17 Beechwood Ave. Toronto

The backyard outdoor kitchen. 

The backyard is as lavish as the inside of the home. There's a heated saltwater pool and an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven and BBQ.

17 Beechwood Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom walk-in closet. 

And it's also worth noting that this house is stacked with every amenity you could think of.

17 Beechwood Ave. Toronto

The home theatre. 

From the glass wine display with rough-in to the custom designer wallpaper throughout, and security cameras for peace of mind, this home truly has it all.

17 Beechwood Ave. Toronto

The backyard. 

17 Beechwood Ave. is currently listed for $7,998,000.

Photos by

KiaNikan Studio
