House of the week: 17 & 23 Beechwood Avenue

This unique bungalow about a two minute drive from York Mills Station is on the market for $10 million, which seems insane until you realize it’s on almost an acre of land. The home itself is stunning and very unique. The sitting room, living room, and family room are all open-concept. The floor-to-ceiling windows provide ample light and the tiered ceiling reminds me of the floors in Roy Thompson Hall.

The kitchen is sleek and minimalist with top-of-the-line appliances.

The dining room, which is just off the kitchen, looks so European with the gold walls and I love the arched window.

The home boasts five bedrooms and five bathrooms. I have to admit that some of the decor is a bit gaudy for my taste, but that can be transformed.

The master bedroom is spacious and has an enormous en suite bathroom, as well as his and hers walk-in closets.

On the lower level, there’s plenty of extra space for entertaining or living. There’s a massive great room with a built-in bar area. The home has been host to a number of galas and charity events and I imagine this is where people would mingle.

There’s also a library, rec room, and a second service kitchen.

But while the house is beautiful, it’s nothing compared to the grounds. The home sits atop nearly an acre of lush, manicured grounds which gives the owners unparalleled privacy in a picturesque setting. It's like something out of a Jane Austen novel.

Specs

Good For

A high-powered philanthropic family who’s going to host all their charity functions at their home. The current owners are major philanthropists and the place was designed for entertaining, so might as well host a wedding or two here.

Move On If

You don’t need that much land. Nature is lovely, but you can buy a house and a cottage for $10 million — easy. So if you’re not fussed about having a huge property in the city, maybe invest in a getaway where you won’t be able to hear the sound of traffic.