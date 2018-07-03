Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
23 beechwood avenue toronto

House of the week: 17 & 23 Beechwood Avenue

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This unique bungalow about a two minute drive from York Mills Station is on the market for $10 million, which seems insane until you realize it’s on almost an acre of land.23 beechwood avenue torontoThe home itself is stunning and very unique. The sitting room, living room, and family room are all open-concept. The floor-to-ceiling windows provide ample light and the tiered ceiling reminds me of the floors in Roy Thompson Hall.

23 beechwood avenue torontoThe kitchen is sleek and minimalist with top-of-the-line appliances.

23 beechwood avenue torontoThe dining room, which is just off the kitchen, looks so European with the gold walls and I love the arched window.

23 beechwood avenue torontoThe home boasts five bedrooms and five bathrooms. I have to admit that some of the decor is a bit gaudy for my taste, but that can be transformed.

23 beechwood avenue torontoThe master bedroom is spacious and has an enormous en suite bathroom, as well as his and hers walk-in closets.

23 beechwood avenue torontoOn the lower level, there’s plenty of extra space for entertaining or living. There’s a massive great room with a built-in bar area. The home has been host to a number of galas and charity events and I imagine this is where people would mingle.

23 beechwood avenue torontoThere’s also a library, rec room, and a second service kitchen.

23 beechwood avenue torontoBut while the house is beautiful, it’s nothing compared to the grounds. The home sits atop nearly an acre of lush, manicured grounds which gives the owners unparalleled privacy in a picturesque setting. It's like something out of a Jane Austen novel.

23 beechwood avenue torontoSpecs
23 beechwood avenue torontoGood For

A high-powered philanthropic family who’s going to host all their charity functions at their home. The current owners are major philanthropists and the place was designed for entertaining, so might as well host a wedding or two here.  

23 beechwood avenue torontoMove On If

You don’t need that much land. Nature is lovely, but you can buy a house and a cottage for $10 million — easy. So if you’re not fussed about having a huge property in the city, maybe invest in a getaway where you won’t be able to hear the sound of traffic.23 beechwood avenue toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

liveonbeechwood.com

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

House of the week: 17 & 23 Beechwood Avenue

The 5 most expensive condos for sale in Toronto right now

Sold! Unique Toronto home sells for $1.55 million

These are the most affordable neighbourhoods for condos in Toronto

Condo of the week: 161 Palmerston Avenue

Rental of the week: 37 Caroline Avenue

House of the week: 41 Great Oak Drive

Another Toronto church is being converted into condos