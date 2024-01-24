Ambitious mega-development to transform farmland at edge of Ontario city

A towering pocket of density will soon form an imposing northern city wall around Oakville.

A tidal wave of ambitious new developments at the city's rural edge is gaining momentum thanks to the forthcoming Dundas BRT, a rapid bus route set to connect the TTC's Kipling Station in Toronto with Highway 6 in Hamilton.

An enormous plan surfaced in December for a site at 3069 Dundas West — near the proposed Bronte 407 Transitway Station and Dundas BRT Bronte stop — calling for 12 blocks of development and a transit terminal.

The Palermo Village proposal from Argo Developments would transform a 47.73-hectare site straddling Bronte Road with a new community of buildings designed by Perkins+Will, fusing modern architecture with preserved heritage structures that currently populate these agricultural lands.

The sprawling development contemplates districts with focused uses.

The small wedge of land east of Bronte Road would serve as the heart of the community, known as the Main Street District, and would host high-rise residential buildings, office uses and a new transit terminal on the Dundas BRT.

Density would radiate outward from this point, with higher-density buildings nearest the transit stations and major transit stops intended to include a mix of uses serving residential and employment.

A Civic District is planned to house community-focused amenities like a 2.2-hectare park and adjacent library, as well as a community centre, while the proposed "Urban Neighborhood District" is planned with lower-density housing, including townhouses.

The Palermo Gateway District is envisioned to serve the future 407 Transitway Station, located to the north, with high-density residential uses as well as employment and retail space.

This area of the master plan would host a potential age-in-place facility backing onto one of two designated Natural Heritage System blocks that will preserve natural assets along Fourteen Mile Creek.

A total of 6,890 units are proposed across the site with an expected residential population of 12,257.4. (Honestly, why even include 0.4 of a person?)

This residential population would be joined by an expected employment force of 888 jobs through a mix of 8,787 square metres of office space, 7,169 square metres of commercial, 17,146 square metres of age-in-place living and 3,373 square metres of community space.

A series of public spaces would tie the community together, most notably the large neighbourhood park measuring 2.2 hectares planned south of William Halton Parkway and east of Valleyridge Drive.