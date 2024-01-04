Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
4 Oriole Gdns Toronto

Small apartment complex in Toronto is on sale for $3 million

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

If you've ever dreamt of owning a property that's as charming as it is lucrative, then welcome to your new real estate crush!

Nestled in the heart of Deer Park, this care-free four-unit investment property is bursting with character and investment potential that's as irresistible as a Saturday morning brunch.

Let's take a stroll through this money-making marvel, shall we?4 Oriole Gdns Toronto

The main floor unit living room. 

Step into the main floor unit, and you're greeted by a two-bedroom oasis with separate living and dining rooms.

4 Oriole Gdns Toronto

The dining room of the main floor unit. 

It also has its very own patio and two full bathrooms, so no one ever has to wait in line for their morning shower.

4 Oriole Gdns Toronto

The dining room of the second floor unit. 

On the second floor you'll find a layout that mirrors the main floor but the cherry on top is that the third floor plays host to a primary suite, complete with a three-piece bathroom. 

4 Oriole Gdns Toronto

The bachelor apartment. 

The basement hosts a bachelor apartment and a snug two-bedroom unit that could use a glow up but is by no means terrible. 

4 Oriole Gdns Toronto

The kitchen in the two bedroom unit in the basement. 

The building also comes with shared laundry facilities that make life easy for everyone.

4 Oriole Gdns Toronto

A bedroom in the main floor unit. 

The main and second/third-floor units boast their own separate laundry units.

4 Oriole Gdns Toronto

The parking spots. 

4 Oriole Gdns. also has three parking spots, which is ideal for a multiplex. 4 Oriole Gdns Toronto

The kitchen in the second floor unit. 

As if that wasn't enough, this property comes fully loaded with four fridges, four stoves, three dishwashers, and three washers and dryers. 

4 Oriole Gdns Toronto

The living room in the second floor unit. 

So whether you're a seasoned investor looking to expand your portfolio or someone itching to call one of these units home while collecting rent from the others, this property is a golden ticket.

4 Oriole Gdns Toronto

Another bedroom. 

According to listing agent Ian Lopes, the 1918 building has a current cap rate of 3.24 per cent but has a lot of upside. If the four-units were rented out at market rate today you could be looking at a net income of over $140,000 per year. 

4 Oriole Gdns Toronto

The balcony off the second floor unit. 

It also doesn't hurt that 4 Oriole Gdns. is in a great location. 

4 Oriole Gdns Toronto

The main floor unit kitchen. 

It's mere steps away from parks, walking and cycling paths, top-notch schools, and the St. Clair subway and streetcar. Convenience? Check.

4 Oriole Gdns Toronto

The primary bedroom on the third floor. 

Listed for $3,199,000 this multiplex is not just a property; it's an investment adventure waiting to happen. 

4 Oriole Gdns Toronto

The private patio of the main floor unit. 

And insider tip, this property has been on and off the market since 2021, which means all negotiation power is in the buyers favour.

Photos by

Realmedia Real Estate Photography
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This is what it's like to live inside a massive skybridge between two towers in Toronto

Small apartment complex in Toronto is on sale for $3 million

This $5.5 million Toronto home looks like it's out of a magazine

This $4 million Toronto home is a marvel of modern design

Three Ontario cities named among the best places in Canada to live this year

This $8 million Vaughan mansion looks like a Venetian palace

House near Toronto sold at massive loss after three failed attempts to sell

Toronto fails to make list of top Canadian cities people are moving to