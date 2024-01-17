$2 million Toronto house has the most incredible home office

While that WebMD parent company CEO is threatening everyone back into an office building, it doesn't have to be like that ... because seriously WTF was that?

In fact, your working situtation can be the exact opposite of a toxic work environment with 266 Roncesvalles Ave.

This three bedroom, four bathroom gem is not just a home; it's a multi-purpose haven that could redefine your work-from-home experience.

"I think it's the ultimate solution for post-pandemic live-work solution during a time where affordability has never been more of a problem for entrepreneurs and home owners," said listing agent and current owner Monte Walls Burris.

Nestled in the midst of the action, this property is surrounded by a plethora of amenities, transforming it into an ideal choice for a variety of uses.

Whether you're looking for a home, an office, or a combination of both, this versatile building has you covered.

Add to that a large lot size on the main street, this property opens doors to numerous future development possibilities.

And the icing on the cake? It qualifies for a garden suite of approximately 1,291 square feet, so investors can definitely explore creative opportunities and maximize the property's potential.

The house isn't just a single family home; there are three distinct apartments, each catering to diverse living preferences.

On the main floor, an expansive office space awaits, perfectly poised for commercial pursuits.

The strategic layout not only maximizes functionality but also offers a perfect blend of privacy and accessibility, making it an ideal work-from-home scenario.

However, the listing notes that vacant possession of the main floor is possible. So there's flexibility for the new owner to customize the space according to their needs.

Upstairs you'll find a completely functional apartment and the basement has a legal non-conforming basement apartment.

The home, according to Burris, generates over $138,000 in yearly gross rental income.

So this property is definitely a financial powerhouse and it also has enough space to park six cars (with a 1.5 car deep garage), as well as a fully fenced yard.

Listed for $2,500,000, this property could also be a lucrative investment.

As Burris points out, the Roncesvalles/High Park neighbourhood has witnessed steady growth and appreciation over the years.

Combined with its strategic location and adaptability, 266 Roncesvalles Ave. is poised to be a sound purchase.