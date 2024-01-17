Real Estate
266 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto

$2 million Toronto house has the most incredible home office

While that WebMD parent company CEO is threatening everyone back into an office building, it doesn't have to be like that ... because seriously WTF was that?

In fact, your working situtation can be the exact opposite of a toxic work environment with 266 Roncesvalles Ave. 

This three bedroom, four bathroom gem is not just a home; it's a multi-purpose haven that could redefine your work-from-home experience.

266 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto

The reception. 

"I think it's the ultimate solution for post-pandemic live-work solution during a time where affordability has never been more of a problem for entrepreneurs and home owners," said listing agent and current owner Monte Walls Burris. 

266 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto

A sunroom looking out onto Roncesvalles.

Nestled in the midst of the action, this property is surrounded by a plethora of amenities, transforming it into an ideal choice for a variety of uses.

266 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto

A sitting area with a wet bar / coffee station. 

Whether you're looking for a home, an office, or a combination of both, this versatile building has you covered.

266 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto

The upstairs apartment. 

Add to that a large lot size on the main street, this property opens doors to numerous future development possibilities.

266 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto

The basement apartment kitchen. 

And the icing on the cake? It qualifies for a garden suite of approximately 1,291 square feet, so investors can definitely explore creative opportunities and maximize the property's potential.

266 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto

A boardroom area. 

The house isn't just a single family home; there are three distinct apartments, each catering to diverse living preferences.266 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto

The office on the main floor. 

On the main floor, an expansive office space awaits, perfectly poised for commercial pursuits.

266 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto

Built-in desks and storage. 

The strategic layout not only maximizes functionality but also offers a perfect blend of privacy and accessibility, making it an ideal work-from-home scenario.

266 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto

This property is a hub for both residents and visitors.

However, the listing notes that vacant possession of the main floor is possible. So there's flexibility for the new owner to customize the space according to their needs.

266 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto

A small kitchen upstairs with exposed brick walls. 

Upstairs you'll find a completely functional apartment and the basement has a legal non-conforming basement apartment.

266 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto

A dining area in the basement apartment. 

The home, according to Burris, generates over $138,000 in yearly gross rental income. 

266 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto

The living room in the basement apartment. 

So this property is definitely a financial powerhouse and it also has enough space to park six cars (with a 1.5 car deep garage), as well as a fully fenced yard.

266 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto

The upstairs bedroom. 

Listed for $2,500,000, this property could also be a lucrative investment. 

266 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto

A dining area and office. 

As Burris points out, the Roncesvalles/High Park neighbourhood has witnessed steady growth and appreciation over the years.

266 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto

The basement apartment bedroom. 

Combined with its strategic location and adaptability, 266 Roncesvalles Ave. is poised to be a sound purchase.

Photos by

Kevin Cripps from Realty Photo Haus
