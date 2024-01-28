This Toronto landmark is on sale for $12 million

If walls could talk, "Horsman Hall" would surely have captivating tales to share.

Named after its first owner, Harry Horsman, this architectural gem was built in 1906 by architects Ellis & Connery, who have built plenty of notable Toronto buildings like the Bank of British North America on King St. W and the Annette Street Library in The Junction.

The person who snagged this place in 2020 had big plans. It was all about turning this spot into an investment goldmine.

Teaming up with Lieux Architects, they went all out – new roof, revamped porch, and a serious makeover for the 1905 oak front door. They even gave the outside a face-lift, fixing up the stone and brick. Talk about a glow-up!

Now, 135 Crescent Rd. stands as a true Toronto landmark and a rare offering for those seeking a harmonious blend of history and contemporary luxury.

Nestled in the heart of South Rosedale, the meticulously restored and fully renovated home now boasts a sprawling 5,515 square-feet of living space that seamlessly weaves together the past and the present.

As you step into the world of Horsman Hall, the main house unfolds like a storybook.

The journey begins on the main floor, adorned with herringbone-patterned European white oak hardwood flooring and tiles in an elegant palette that whispers sophistication.

The open living and dining room, complete with a bar area and wine fridge, invites you to entertain in style.

Adjacent is a private home office, where you'll be able to work in peace.

The kitchen steals the spotlight, featuring a centre island, a separate floating eat-in counter, and an openness that connects it to the family room.

Venture downstairs, and you'll find yourself in an impressive, light-filled lower level that has been selectively lowered, creating a unique ambience.

Polished concrete floors set the stage for a recreational haven, complete with surround sound, a wet bar, an illuminated glass wine display, a home gym, and a bedroom with an ensuite – the epitome of luxury living.

Floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the home provide sweeping views of the garden and the charming coach house, allowing natural light to dance across the space.

Speaking of the coach house, this 1,900 square-foot two-storey home can be bought separately or with the main Horsman Hall.

Separately the coach house is listed for $2.5 million and 135 Crescent Rd. is listed for $9,995,000. Together they are currently listed for $11,895,000.

The two-storey coach house has an elevator and two additional bedrooms.

This separate house provides endless possibilities – whether it's a private guest retreat, a home office, or a creative space, the choice is yours.

As if that weren't enough, the location itself is a dream.

Horsman Hall is just steps away from the upscale allure of Yorkville, surrounded by parks, ravines, and top-notch schools.

It's a sanctuary in the midst of the city, offering a lifestyle where every convenience is at your fingertips.